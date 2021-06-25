Police: Man shot, injured at Little Rock hotel

A man was shot and injured at a hotel in Little Rock early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 4:52 a.m. Tuesday to The Atria Inn and Extended Stay, located at 6100 South University Ave. about 2 miles north of Interstate 30, for a shots-fired call, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers were later notified that a gunshot victim had been checked in to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, according to the report.

Kaderius Landon, 22, told officers that he had been shot in the lower left leg at the hotel where the call was made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.