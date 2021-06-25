Project on bridge to close I-430 lane

Construction of improvements to the Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge in Little Rock will lead to a temporary lane closure Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside northbound lane of I-430 between Cantrell Road (Arkansas 10) and Crystal Hill Road (Arkansas 100) from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, weather permitting. The closure will allow crews to move equipment for the next stage of construction.

Barrels and signage will be used to control traffic.