Project on bridge to close I-430 lane

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:56 a.m.

Construction of improvements to the Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge in Little Rock will lead to a temporary lane closure Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside northbound lane of I-430 between Cantrell Road (Arkansas 10) and Crystal Hill Road (Arkansas 100) from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, weather permitting. The closure will allow crews to move equipment for the next stage of construction.

Barrels and signage will be used to control traffic.

