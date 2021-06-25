Scholarship honors former lawmaker

Arkansas State University-Beebe has established a scholarship named after a former state legislator and state higher-education agency director.

The Shane Broadway Public Health Distinguished Student Scholarship -- presented by Gina Rains, owner of Economic Recovery Consultants Inc. of Searcy -- is a $500 scholarship intended for a nursing program student who is a single parent, a resident of White County and who has maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average.

"As a 1988 graduate of what was then Foothills Vocational Technical School and now ASU-Beebe, it is such an honor to give back and assist a student with a scholarship like this and help them achieve their goals in life," said Rains in a statement.

The scholarship is named in honor of Broadway, who has served as the Arkansas State University System's vice president for university relations since 2015.

Broadway was a state representative from 1997-2002, including House speaker from 2001-2002, and a state senator from 2003-2010. He was director of the state's higher-education agency from 2013–2015, after a period as the interim director.

ASU-Beebe, a community college in Beebe, has additional campuses in Searcy, Heber Springs and Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. The school is part of the Arkansas State University System, the second-largest university system in the state.

More information about the scholarship will be at www.giveasub.com/scholarship. That website also has information about other scholarships at the community college.