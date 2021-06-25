State adds 302 new covid cases, prepares to end weekend updates

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 302 — the fourth consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by nine, to 291, its highest level since March 10.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,893.

“The overwhelming majority of COVID patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “These vaccines are effective, but we need more Arkansans to get the shot.”

He added that, starting this weekend, the Health Department will no longer release updated coronavirus information on Saturdays and Sundays, “but it will be available on Monday.”

After rising the previous three days, the number of virus patients who were on ventilators fell by three, to 67. The number who were in intensive care remained at 125.

The increase in cases on Friday, while larger by 26 than the one the previous Friday, was the smallest since a spike of 485 cases on Tuesday. The state's count rose by 389 on Wednesday and 383 on Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's cases count over a rolling seven-day period rose by about four, to 290. It was previously at its highest level since the week ending March 17.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 61, to 2,911, its highest level since March 14.

Meanwhile, providers reported having administered 5,140 doses of vaccines in the 24-hour period ending Friday afternoon, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That increase in total doses administered was more smaller by more than 1,200 than the increase the previous Friday, according to Health Department figures.

Already at its lowest level since at least January, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 4,352.

