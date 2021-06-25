TRACK AND FIELD

Morris, Campbell advance at U.S. Trials

Sandi Morris needed just one attempt Thursday night in the pole vault to advance at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Morris, a former University of Arkansas NCAA champion and the 2016 Olympic silver medalist who lives in Fayetteville, cleared 14-9 on her first attempt of the qualifying round after she passed at the first two heights of 14-1 1/4 and 14-5 1/4.

Nastassja Campbell, an Arkansas sophomore and the SEC outdoor champion, cleared 14-9 on her first attempt and also was among the 12 vaulters advancing to Saturday night's final. She cleared her first attempts at 14-1 1/4 and 14-5 1/2.

Razorbacks senior Lauren Martinez, the NCAA runner-up outdoors, failed to clear any of her three attempts at 14-1 1/4.

Megan Clark, a former Duke All-American who lives in Fayetteville, cleared 14-9 on his second attempt to make the final.

Arkansas junior Jada Baylark, from Little Rock Parkview, finished 18th in the 200 preliminaries and didn't advance to the semifinals. She ran 23.11.

Nikki Hiltz, a former Razorbacks NCAA champion, didn't advance past the first round of the 800. She ran 2:01.41 for 17th.

Razorbacks senior Nick Hilson, from Jonesboro, finished 22nd in the 400-meter hurdles in 51.63 and didn't advance to the semifinals.

FOOTBALL

ASU names new coordinator

Arkansas State University football has announced Curt Baldus as its next special teams coordinator. Baldus replaces former special teams coach Steve Hauser, who left the program earlier this month to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

Baldus joins head Coach Butch Jones' staff after spending the 2020 season as a special teams analyst at Florida State. His 19-year career also includes stops with Sun Belt Conference foe Coastal Carolina (2013-19), Nebraska (2006, 2008-12), Buffalo (2007) and St. Cloud State (2002-04), where he overlapped with the playing career of Red Wolves offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf.

As a player at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), Baldus was an all-conference kicker and played defensive back, linebacker and punter.

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

Razorbacks sign Long

The University of Arkansas has signed former Fayetteville High standout and University of Houston graduate transfer Luke Long, Coach Brad McMakin announced Thursday.

Long, who graduated from Houston in the spring with a degree in economics, earned PING All-Central Region honors and helped the Cougars to the NCAA Kingston Springs (Tenn.) Regional.

He was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year at SIU-Edwardsville in 2016-17, and was an All-Southern Conference selection at Tennessee-Chattanooga after the 2017-18 season.

Long posted a 73.35 scoring average while playing in all eight events for the Cougars in 2020-21, and he led the team with a 70.71 average in 2019-20. Long captured the 2015 Arkansas Class 7A state title as a senior, then won the 2018 Arkansas Amateur Championship with an 11-under-par 211 at Texarkana Country Club.

-- Tom Murphy