Sulphur Day set June 26 in the Sulphur City Park

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Sulphur Springs has planned its 2021 Independence Day Celebration for Saturday in the Sulphur Springs City Park. City officials invite everyone in the area to join them for the celebration.

"Sulphur Springs is looking forward to introducing new traditions and keeping old ones for all to enjoy," city officials said. A number of events are planned with a variety of games to play, music to enjoy, a motorcycle show, parade and pageant. The swimming hole will be open for swimmers to enjoy.

"Back by popular demand are the rubber duck races and the dunk tank, with the fire chief and police chief scheduled to take turns sitting in the hot seat," said Sulphur Springs Mayor Shane Weber.

The day's events will kick off with the popular fishing derby at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in various age divisions.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The George Brothers Band. The band begins playing at noon and continues performing throughout the afternoon. George Brothers is a three-piece band based in Northwest Arkansas which is self-described as a country/Southern rock/red dirt band. Live karaoke performances will be held whenever the band is not playing.

A new "Tour of the World" food court will be set up at which visitors can sample flavors from around the world.

Entry forms are available at city hall for young ladies who wish to enter the Sulphur Springs children's beauty pageant. There will also be a Little Mister division for boys up through age 5. Contestants are all invited to ride in the parade. The pageant is being hosted by the S.K.O. Event Center, just across the street from the park, where the competition will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Prizes for division winners include a professional photo shoot with Jen Thurlo Photography, flowers from Yarrow Floral and more.

Miss Arkansas Elementary Preschool Clara Kate Edwards, of Gravette, who is representing Arkansas in the Miss Elementary America national pageant in Little Rock, will be a special guest at the pageant.

The annual fireworks show will begin at dark. Organizers say guests should be prepared for a spectacular show this year.

A street dance will be held following the fireworks, with a karaoke accompaniment.

"Let's all get together and remember what it feels like to have a blast after so long of being cooped up", said Tammy Chriss on a Sulphur Springs Neighborhood & Friends post. "We here at the city of Sulphur Springs look forward to having you there! Mark your calendar for June 26, 2021, all day!"

Contact Aubrey Doss at City Hall, 479-298-3218 or 479-212-2154, for vendor applications or general information on the celebration.