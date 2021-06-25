Sections
Super Quiz: Famous Queens

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Her daughter-in-law, Diana, died tragically.

  2. Queen who lost her head in the French Revolution.

  3. Parliament voted her the additional title of Empress of India.

  4. Known as "The Virgin Queen."

  5. She ushered Russia into the modern age.

  6. Henry VIII divorced his first wife to marry her.

  7. She was beheaded for her part in a plot to murder Queen Elizabeth I.

  8. She ruled over the Habsburg dominions of the Holy Roman Empire.

  9. She reigned jointly with her husband, Ferdinand.

ANSWERS:

  1. Queen Elizabeth II of England

  2. Marie Antoinette

  3. Queen Victoria of England

  4. Elizabeth I of England

  5. Catherine the Great of Russia

  6. Anne Boleyn of England

  7. Mary, Queen of Scots

  8. Maria Theresa of Austria

  9. Isabella I of Castile (Spain)

