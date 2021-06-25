Super Quiz: Famous Queens

Her daughter-in-law, Diana, died tragically.
Queen who lost her head in the French Revolution.
Parliament voted her the additional title of Empress of India.
Known as "The Virgin Queen."
She ushered Russia into the modern age.
Henry VIII divorced his first wife to marry her.
She was beheaded for her part in a plot to murder Queen Elizabeth I.
She ruled over the Habsburg dominions of the Holy Roman Empire.
She reigned jointly with her husband, Ferdinand.
ANSWERS:
Queen Elizabeth II of England
Marie Antoinette
Queen Victoria of England
Elizabeth I of England
Catherine the Great of Russia
Anne Boleyn of England
Mary, Queen of Scots
Maria Theresa of Austria
Isabella I of Castile (Spain)