Texas police nab NLR teen suspect

Authorities in Texas arrested a teenager Thursday sought in a North Little Rock slaying according to a news release.

Arlington, Texas, police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Tahmarcus Stewart, 17, on a first-degree murder warrant, the release from North Little Rock police read.

Stewart is wanted in the death of Arianna Staggers, 13, who was shot on the evening of March 29 and was found by police.

He was named April 2 as a suspect.

Detectives in North Little Rock obtained information about Stewart hiding in an apartment in Arlington, the release states. Stewart was arrested as he exited the apartment complex after days of surveillance, according to the release.