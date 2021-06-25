This date in baseball

June 25

1934 Pitcher John Broaca tied a major league record by striking out five consecutive times but pitched the Yankees to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Lou Gehrig had better luck at the plate, hitting for the cycle.

1937 Augie Galan of Chicago became the first National League switch-hitter to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the Cubs' 11-2 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1950 Chicago's Hank Sauer hit two home runs and two doubles to send the Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-8.

1961 Baltimore and California used a major league record 16 pitchers, eight by each side, as the Orioles edged the Angels 9-8 on Ron Hansen's 14th-inning home run.

1968 Bobby Bonds, in his first major league game, hit a grand slam off John Purdin to help San Francisco to a 9-0 victory over Los Angeles.

1998 Sammy Sosa broke the major league record for home runs in a month, hitting his 19th of June leading off the seventh inning of the Cubs' 6-4 loss to Detroit. Sosa passed the mark set by Detroit's Rudy York in August 1937.

1999 Jose Jimenez, a rookie right-hander having one of the worst seasons than any other National League pitcher, threw St. Louis' first no-hitter in 16 seasons, outdueling Randy Johnson in a 1-0 victory over Arizona.

2002 Luis Pujols of the Detroit Tigers and Tony Pena of the Kansas City Royals became the first Dominican-born managers to oppose each other in a major league game.

2007 A fan charged at Bob Howry during the Cubs' 10-9 victory over Colorado after the reliever helped blow an 8-3 lead in the ninth inning. Howry gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Garrett Atkins and Brad Hawpe and a three-run home run to Troy Tulowitzki. The fan then jumped onto the field from the roof of the Rockies' dugout and made it a few feet from the mound before security guards tackled him. Howry earned the victory when Alfonso Soriano hit a game-ending two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

2010 Arizona's Edwin Jackson pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.

2011 Cleveland's Tony Sipp balked home the only run with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a 1-0 loss to San Francisco. Sipp slightly flinched his left arm before throwing a pitch to Emmanuel Burriss, allowing Miguel Tejada to score and sending San Francisco to its fourth straight win. There also were two errors in the inning by second baseman Cord Phelps that spoiled a strong start by Justin Masterson.

2013 Eric Filia drove in a career-high five runs, Nick Vander Tuig limited Mississippi State to five hits in eight innings, and UCLA won 8-0 for its first national baseball championship.

2014 Tim Lincecum pitched his second no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in less than a year, allowing only one runner and leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 win.

2015 The San Francisco Giants hit four triples in a game for the first time in 55 years, including two by Brandon Belt in a 13-8 victory over the San Diego Padres. Brandon Crawford and Matt Duffy also tripled for San Francisco, which had not tripled four times in a game since Sept. 15, 1960, when Willie Mays hit three and Eddie Bressoud one at Philadelphia.