Two people found dead after blaze identified

BENTONVILLE -- Police have identified the two bodies found in a burned house in Bentonville earlier this month.

Adam McInnis, a spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department, identified the dead man as Daniel Han, 42, and the dead woman as Reyna Escobar, 39.

Bentonville firefighters and police were called at 4:18 a.m. June 3 to a house fire at 3211 S.W. Riverstone Ave., McInnis said. The caller said the home was engulfed in flames, and the fire was threatening other homes, he said.

Han's body was found in a vehicle parked in the home's garage. Han had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release.

Escobar's body, which was severely burned, was found in a bedroom in the house, according to the news release. Police have not released Escobar's cause of death.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

Detectives are working the case and no other information will be released, McInnis said.

The single-family home, part of the Stone Meadow subdivision in west Bentonville, was built in 2018, according to Benton County Assessor's Office records. Han and Escobar bought the property in September 2019, according to the records.

Escobar's obituary stated she is survived by her five children, her parents and four sisters.