UAPB athletes post strong GPAs

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athethics department continued its academic success this past semester with another strong performance in the classroom.

The department owned a 3.11 term grade-point average this spring, and UAPB student-athletes currently hold a cumulative GPA of 3.21. A total of 191, or 68%, of the student-athletes earned a 3.0 GPA or better, and nine student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the year. UAPB athletics stands as one of the top departments in the conference, with an 83% graduation success rate.

"I'm extremely proud of our student-athletes and efforts in the classroom this semester and throughout the year," Athletic Director Chris Robinson said. "In addition to their tough academic schedule, our Golden Lion student-athletes juggled the demands of their respective sports due to covid-19. I would like to thank Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success Kyle Hartsfield, as well as our great UAPB professors and coaches who helped our student-athletes finish the year strong."

This is the second-consecutive year the athletics department finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

Men's golf capped by posting the highest cumulative GPA for the department at 3.65, followed by men's cross country/track & field at 3.23, baseball at 3.13, football at 3.0 and men's basketball at 3.0.

On the women's side, volleyball and cross country/track & field both led the way posting a 3.39 cumulative GPA, followed by soccer at 3.34, softball at 3.19 and women's basketball at 3.0.

Athletes with 3.0 or better GPAs include:

• Baseball : 4.0 or better – Antoine Luster; 3.0 or better – Joel Barker, Mickyren Bentley, Andrew Enwiya, Trenton Ferguson, Michael Gerwitz, Jacob Hale, Braelin Hence, Tony Horn, Declaudio Irvin, Jordan Jones, Rocky King, Nicholas Kreutzer, Dante Leach, Brandon Little, Humberto Maldonado, Jace Mapson, Timothy Martin, Aidan Martinez, Brady Moorman, Peyton Niemann, Lawrence Noble, Alvin O'Guinn, Bryce Roesch, Brandon Simon, Cameron Tittle, Karsten Vasquez, Kyle Williams

• Men's basketball : 3.0 or better – Markedric Bell, Robert Boyd, Shaun Doss Jr., Isaiah Haralson, George Ivory Jr., Nicholas Jones, Jalen Lynn, Dequan Morris

• Men's cross country/track and field (10): 3.0 or better – Rudy Alvarez, Danniel Bailey, Clement Campbell, Wade Garner, Joshua Holloway, Andrew Latimer, Akeem Marshall, Romario Marshall, Myhkel Oppon-Kuntu, Franklyn Stanislaus

• Football : 4.0 or better – Tyrin Ralph; 3.0 or better – Timon Akins, Omar Allen Jr., Marcus Askew, Torrence Bardell, Monroe Beard, Jason Bobo, Alex Bonne, Solomon Brooks, Christian Brown, Daryl Carter, Kendareius Clark, Deontae Cooper, Raschad Dacosta, Mark Evans II, Jamaal Foote, Andre Fuller, Javonn Gray, Noah Hayes, Taylor Holston, Jordan Johnson, Keyvien Johnson, Christopher Kilpatrick, Jalil Lenrore, Calvin Lester, Jordan Mack, Terrill McCray, Dejuan Miller, Xavier Mitchell, Isaac Peppers, Devin Pitts, Zack Piwniczka, Paul Reeves, Malik Rencher, Thomas Reny, Christopher Robinson Jr., Athan Smith, Tyler Smith, Arvin Tiango, Xavier Vaughn, Zachary Webb, Ryan Woods

• Men's golf : 4.0 or better – Nikolas Pitiris; 3.0 or better – Cade Cleveland, George Faulkner, Niklas Frimodig, Kohlin Hicks, Justin Lee, Dustin Maenaga, Grayson Martin, Joshua McCray, Houston Sowell

• Women's basketball : 3.0 or better – Jahnay Anderson, Jazzeem Bethea, Mariquita Cotton, Shicoriya Orr, Maya Peat, Tyler Pyburn, Trasity Totten, Kaila Walker, Joyce Kennerson, Nissa Sam-Grant

• Women's cross country/track and field : 4.0 or better – Kara Sampath; 3.0 or better – Jaylyn Hampton, Ter'Ria Howard, Je-Risa James, Safiya John, Cedreahna Kennedy, Tatyana Mckenzie, Charissa Moore, Caitlin Ragoonanan, Chelsea Ragoonanan, Joanna Rogers, Jada Sabir, Jade Sabir, Katrina Small, Joelle Stewart

• Softball : 4.0 or better – Shanice Akins, Anne Gerwitz, Allison Jackson, Samaria Jackson, Kirsten Schmidt; 3.0 or better – Desiree Bumpers, Jasmine Carlson, Tyrah Elerby, Alaina Fletcher, Sydney Green, Deanna Harrington, Shakeidra Hubbard, Kenedi Jackson, Sierra Johnson, Jade Martinez, Harli Rodgers, Alyssa Wesley

• Women's soccer : 3.0 or better – Mariela Flores, Briana Hernandez, Madison Hernandez, Azana Holman, Audrianna Kallie, Alondra Lepe, Tobi McCoy, Melanie Mercelita, Kimberly Moss, Amanda Mouton, Andrea Riere-Salinas, Evangelina Sandoval-Belmudez

• Volleyball : 3.0 or better – Nikole Akamine, Breana August, Maya Brunt, Delilah Cardenas, Kori Diego. Imana Ellis, Nyah Ellis, Jasmine Fuqua, Haley Gomez, Elyssa Kennedy, Jade Smith, Zyonn Smith, Destiny Thomas, McKenzie Tysor