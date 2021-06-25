Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to move its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The U.S. inaugurated its embassy in the city in 2018, and Guatemala, Kosovo and Honduras followed suit. Paraguay opened its embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, but then reversed course months later. Most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv because of Jerusalem's disputed status -- one of the thorniest issues in the Mideast conflict.

Bennett said the opening of the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem, and the planned reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa, was "another demonstration of the deep friendship and deep connection" between the two countries. Israel previously had an embassy in Honduras until the 1990s.

Victor accused in preelection slaying

MEXICO CITY -- The mayor-elect of a small town in Mexico has been arrested on accusations of masterminding the killing of the candidate he replaced in the June 6 elections, prosecutors said Thursday.

Omar Ramirez Fuentes won the election in the town of Cazones because of the popularity of Rene Tovar, who was shot to death two days before the vote. Ramirez Fuentes had been Tovar's campaign manager.

Prosecutors in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Thursday that Ramirez Fuentes had his boss killed so he could take over as mayor.

There has been some evidence that drug cartels may have been behind many of the killings of three dozen candidates in the run-up to the June 6 elections for mayorships, governors and Congress.

Most of the victims were running for local posts, and experts said the cartels want to co-opt police and government to make it easier to operate kidnapping, drug and extortion schemes.

But the killing in Cazones, a town of about 24,000 near the Gulf shore, suggests that motives in the killings may have been varied.

Tovar and Ramirez Fuentes were running on the ticket of the small Citizen's Movement party. Another suspect has been detained who authorities say may have been the triggerman in the hit.

Greek priest charged after acid attack

ATHENS, Greece -- A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest was charged Thursday with several counts of causing grievous bodily harm over an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people.

The 37-year-old Greek man was led to court in lay clothing and handcuffs under a heavily armed police escort.

He was arrested late Wednesday after the bishops were doused with acid following their announcement at a disciplinary hearing that the suspect had been removed from the clergy over misconduct allegations.

The victims of the attack were hospitalized with burns, two in more serious condition. The arresting officer also was hospitalized with burns. Most were released Thursday.

Photographs of the scene of the attack in central Athens, shown on state ERT TV, showed bloodstains and acid burns on the walls of the room where the hearing was held and on small desks where the bishops had been seated. Discarded black robes thrown off by the bishops and attending clergy also had bloodstains and burn holes.

The governing Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church described the attack as "abhorrent and unprecedented."

Church officials said the priest was removed for "ecclesiastical and criminal offenses" including fraud and illegal possession of drugs, adding that he had made threatening posts on social media.

Reactor off since 2011 put back online

TOKYO -- A more than 40-year-old nuclear reactor in central Japan that suffered a deadly accident has resumed operation after being taken offline for a decade after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, as Japan pushes to meet its carbon emissions reduction goal.

Kansai Electric Power Co. said the Mihama No. 3 reactor in Fukui prefecture went back online Wednesday after workers removed control rods inside the reactor.

The reactor, which started operating in 1976, is one of Japan's oldest. It's one of three operated by Kansai Electric that were granted extensions to operate beyond their initial 40-year life span, and is the first of the three to resume operation since meltdowns at the Fukushima plant prompted extended safety checks and tougher standards at all Japanese reactors.

Some residents of Fukui and nearby areas filed a request for an injunction with Osaka District Court on Monday because of concerns about the aging Mihama reactor. It had an accident in 2004 in which hot water and steam leaked from a ruptured pipe in its turbine building, killing five workers and injuring six.