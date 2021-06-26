Aquatic Center hosts contest

Six weeks after coming to Pine Bluff, Farrin Cain organized a meet at the city's Aquatic Center as a test drive for the Arkansas Amatuer Athletic Union state championships.

"I wanted to see what we needed to do for the state meet. We've had a lot of things we needed to do," said Cain, the center's director who previously worked in El Dorado. "We're prepared."

And the three-day meet is now underway with 14 teams from across Arkansas competing. Cain said it's the first time the Aquatic Center has hosted an event of that caliber.

Friday's action included long-distance races, with today's and Sunday's events consisting of short-distance swims.

Sessions today and Sunday begin at 8:40 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. Admission is free.

"This is a Friday-Saturday-Sunday AAU state championship meet, so you're seeing teams from all over the state," Cain said. "We've got roughly 13 or 14 teams, but they're coming in. They'll be eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and shop at our places. It's very important, I would say."

About 150 swimmers in all are competing, Cain said.

Eric Vogan, coach of the Area Texarkana Aquatic Club, noticed the speed of the 2-year-old pool.

"I love this pool," he said. "I've been here a couple of times. It's a nice pool, well put together. It seems to be a fast pool."

How fast a pool can be depends on the gutter system, Vogan says, but he also judges that by looking at the lane ropes, which keep the water from wafting into other lanes.

The central location of the pool is an apparent draw for the teams, many of which are based in southeast Arkansas, including the Crossett Racing Eagles, Monticello Marlins, Warren Waves and Pine Bluff Sharks. And location, Cain said, is key.

"It works really well for us," Vogan said. "This meet is normally held at my pool, but we are so far southwest that we end up with not a lot of the northern teams coming, so this is a major advantage for the whole state, really, to hold the meet here."

Swimmers who finish in the top three of each event advance to the AAU Junior Olympics at the Cy-Fair Natatorium in Houston, July 29-Aug. 1.