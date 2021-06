Hot Springs, 1911: One can surmise that businesses were not nearly as concerned about liability 110 years ago when this was photographed at the Alligator Farm, which had already been a tourist draw for a decade. How exactly the owners of the attraction persuaded the "driving alligator" to pull the little wagon is a mystery lost in time.

