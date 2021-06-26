Arkansas sees virus cases tick up by 302

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 302 -- the fourth daily increase in a row that was bigger than the one a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by nine, to 291, its highest level since March 10. The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,893.

"The overwhelming majority of COVID patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"These vaccines are effective, but we need more Arkansans to get the shot."

Also Friday, state officials announced that, for the first time since Arkansas' first case was diagnosed in March 2020, the state won't be releasing updated information on the virus -- such as the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations -- to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, starting today.

"The [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] is no longer requiring health departments to send them numbers over the weekend, so the Health Department made the decision not to run the numbers over the weekend and give the epidemiologists a break," state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Friday.

As to the effect of that decision on public awareness of the virus's spread in the state, she said, "We have taken that into consideration."

"There were probably other factors involved in the decision," Dillaha said.

"I was not part of that, so I do not know what the other factors were."

She said the department won't be releasing a summary of the numbers on weekends or updating its online dashboard of coronavirus information.

The numbers for Saturday and Sunday will be released Monday, she said.

The increase in cases Friday, while larger by 26 than the one the previous Friday, was the smallest since a spike of 485 cases Tuesday.

"I'm hoping that's a good sign," Dillaha said.

The state's count rose by 389 Wednesday and 383 Thursday.

On the other hand, Dillaha said 8.5% of the coronavirus tests performed on Arkansans over the previous seven days were positive.

That was up from 8.2% in the seven days ending Wednesday and the highest percentage over a seven-day period since February.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

After rising the previous three days, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were on ventilators fell by three, to 67.

The number who were in intensive care remained at 125.

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 17, the average daily increase in the state's cases count over a rolling seven-day period rose by about four, to 290.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 61, to 2,911, its highest level since March 14.

VISITORS RESTRICTED

Dillaha has said she suspects the fast-spreading delta variant, first discovered in India, is responsible for Arkansas' recent uptick in cases.

The variant, along with low vaccination rates, has also been blamed for a surge in cases and hospitalizations in southwestern Missouri.

Baxter County, which borders Missouri, had 21 new cases Friday, which was tied with Saline County for the second-largest number of new cases in the state after Pulaski County, which had 77.

Washington County had the third-highest number, 18.

Citing the rise in cases, Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home announced Friday that it had stopped allowing visitors in its emergency department "to ensure the health and safety of all patients, their family, and Baxter Regional staff."

According to the hospital's website, patients in other areas are allowed two visitors age 12 and older.

"The safety of our patients is our top priority," hospital CEO Ron Peterson said in a news release. "While these measures may seem extreme, just know that we have your family's health and safety at the forefront of our thoughts."

The hospital said it had 10 covid-19 patients Friday "in various conditions," up from four as of Wednesday.

Since Monday, the number of active cases in the county has more than tripled, to 128.

Although the county is the state's 17th-largest by population, its active case total Friday was the fifth-highest behind Pulaski, Saline, Benton and Washington counties.

In Washington and Benton counties, hospitals were caring for 31 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 35 a day earlier but still three times the number they had at the beginning of the month, a coalition of health care providers said in a statement.

"The vast majority of those patients have not been vaccinated," the providers said.

They said hospitalizations are increasing "at an exponential rate, similar to the rates we experienced prior to our last surges."

"Our neighbors in Springfield and Missouri have quickly filled their hospitals with covid patients in a matter of days and weeks," the providers said.

"With our current rates, we are potentially not far behind them."

The coalition includes Washington Regional Medical System, Mercy Health System, Northwest Health System, Arkansas Children's Northwest, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, UAMS Northwest and Community Clinic.

JAIL OUTBREAK

In Benton, the Saline County jail has been working to contain a coronavirus outbreak that started early last week, about two weeks after the jail lifted some restrictions meant to keep the virus out, sheriff's office Lt. Wade Gilliam said.

Since March 2020, the lockup hadn't been allowing visitors and accepted only certain types of inmates, such as people charged with violent crimes, said Gilliam, the jail's administrator.

"We took a chance on going ahead and opening the facility back up, and immediately we have coronavirus," he said.

He said fewer than 15 inmates, as well as eight to 10 employees, have tested positive during the outbreak, which prompted the jail to reimpose the restrictions it had lifted.

The jail has the capacity to hold 234 inmates and was holding more than 200 as of Friday, Gilliam said.

"We've gone for nine, 10 months without a positive case, and then once we open the facility up it seems just like immediately thereafter, we had a case," he said. "It just kind of rolled from there, and unfortunately we didn't catch it in enough time before it had already had the opportunity to spread."

So far, everyone who has tested positive has had "mild symptoms for the most part," he said.

"We've had a few low-grade fevers. Mostly headaches, sore throats, stuff like that," he said.

He said the Health Department was sending kits to the jail that will be used to test all of the employees and inmates next week.

In the meantime, he said inmates who have tested positive, and those who were around them, are being kept in areas separate from other inmates.

"Right now we're sanitizing three times a day," he said.

"Once we found it, we attacked it rigorously to try to cull it as quickly as possible."

Deputies who haven't been vaccinated are required to wear masks, and inmates are required to wear them when they're away from their living areas, Gilliam said.

He estimated that less than a third of the jail's employees have been vaccinated.

"It wasn't readily accepted," he said. "It's kind of the same way with the general public. It was encouraged, but I can't force anybody to do it."

Within the past couple of months, he said he's had a pharmacy go to the jail two or three times to vaccinate any inmates who wanted the shots. Each time, about eight to 10 inmates accepted the offer, he said.

"We've made that available to them, but the vast majority choose not to take it," he said.

VACCINATIONS SLOWER

At 5,140, the increase in vaccine doses that providers statewide reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was smaller by more than 1,200 than the increase the previous Friday, according to Health Department figures.

Already at its lowest level since at least January, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 4,352.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Friday by 2,819, to 1,251,436, representing about 41.5% of the population.

The number who were fully vaccinated rose by 2,863, to 1,015,919, or about 33.7% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 45th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 49th, ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 53.8% of people had received at least one dose, and 45.7% were fully vaccinated.

CASES ADDED

The cases that were added to Arkansas' tallies Friday included 192 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 110 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 347,254.

That comprised 270,430 confirmed cases and 76,824 probable ones.

The state's death toll rose by three, to 4,680, among confirmed cases and remained at 1,213 among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths remained at 2,092.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed infections in the state grew by 19, to 16,820.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator with covid-19 rose by five, to 1,718.