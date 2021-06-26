Bail reduced for murder suspect

A Pulaski County Circuit judge has reduced the $750,000 bail to $25,000 for a Little Rock murder suspect after the defendant's lawyer said his client was protecting himself when 40-year-old Cortney Antone Mays was fatally shot last year.

During the bond hearing Thursday for Justin Hal Hines Jr., attorney Ron Davis showed Judge Chris Piazza photographs of injuries that Davis said the 24-year-old defendant suffered when Hines was "savagely beaten" by Mays and his friends last September at a duplex at 2015 S. Louisiana St.

"He was defending himself as best he could ... when the gun went off," Davis told the judge. The other men were "overly aggressive and beat the crap out of him."

Charged with first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary, Hines has never been in trouble with the law before, the lawyer said.

Davis further noted that police did not immediately arrest Hines the night Mays, a father of five from Kansas City, Mo., was killed despite finding Hines at the residence.

Instead investigators waited for prosecutors to recommend charges after reviewing the results of the police investigation. Hines was arrested in May, nine months after the slaying, which Davis said showed his client is "clearly not a threat to the community."

Davis and deputy prosecutor Tonia Acker essentially agreed on the scenario leading up to the shooting: Hines lived in one of the duplex apartments while Mays, a former Little Rock resident, was visiting at the second apartment. A car from that second apartment was blocking Hines' vehicle, so Hines went to ask the owner to move the car so he could leave. Hines went into the home and eventually encountered Mays, leading to an argument between the men and a fight.

Where prosecution and defense differed was on two points: How did Hines get into the apartment, and when did Hines get injured?

Davis said a tenant who knew Hines allowed Hines into the residence while Acker said Hines forced his way inside after being told he could not enter.

The prosecutor said Hines' injuries occurred during a struggle that began when Hines pulled a gun while arguing with Mays, which led to tenants Christian Alexander Mayo, 20, and Christopher Hatter, 32, grappling with Hines while Davis said the other men were the aggressors and had beaten Hines.

Hines posted bond and was released from jail Thursday afternoon.