Biden infrastructure pledge angers GOP

WASHINGTON -- Congressional Republicans voiced anger Friday after President Biden pledged to reject the bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package.

While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him a separate reconciliation bill expected to include Democratic priorities such as child care, education funding and climate action.

"If this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it," Biden said of the bipartisan deal. "It's in tandem."

Republicans said Friday that the White House's stance came as a surprise to them and could unravel the bipartisan agreement. The sudden discord marked a major reversal from the day before, when Democratic and Republican lawmakers appeared outside the White House and boasted of a revived spirit of bipartisanship.

The senators who negotiated with the White House were expected to discuss next steps, according to two people aware of the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal the private discussion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who had endorsed the deal, tweeted Friday, "No deal by extortion! It was never suggested to me during these negotiations that President Biden was holding hostage the bipartisan infrastructure proposal unless a liberal reconciliation package was also passed ... I can't imagine any other Republican had that impression."

"It completely violates the spirit of the deal. The Republicans involved in negotiations feel betrayed and made fools of for agreeing to a deal in which the Democrats will ultimately get everything they want," said Brian Riedl, a former aide to Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who helped lead the discussions. "Moderate Republicans had an understanding that they were scaling down the cost of the final deal, not simply transferring that cost to a second bill."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to double down on the president's comments Friday, arguing that Republicans could oppose the bipartisan deal at their own peril.

The deal included hundreds of billions in funding for new roads, bridges, highways, ports and bridges, along with funding for water infrastructure, high-speed broadband, the electric grid and other priorities.

"It will be up to Republicans to decide if they're going to vote against a historic investment in infrastructure ... simply because they do not like the mechanics of the process," Psaki said.

The White House has been clear on its intentions for months that it hoped to pass both the bipartisan deal and the Democratic reconciliation package, and Republicans have known both bills were likely coming.

"We are anticipating at some point getting a reconciliation bill," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this month.

Some Senate Democrats said Republicans should not have been surprised by the president's position.

"You don't have to pretend to believe that Republicans haven't been reading the news for the last two months when legislative leaders said explicitly that we were moving on two tracks," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted. "You don't have to pretend to believe that they are surprised or angry."