Birthday boy scores in steer wrestling

SPRINGDALE -- Brandon Harrison arrived in Springdale on Friday hours before he turned 32 today.

So, he had to be pleased when he scored a 4.9 in steer wrestling during the third night of the Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium. A parade starts at 3 p.m. today in downtown Springdale, followed by the final night of the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Harrison's 4.9 is a good score but it wasn't good enough to overtake Justin Morehead, who scored a 3.5 on Wednesday. Still, he was able to execute what he practices doing two or three times a week when he's not in the arena during live competition.

"What you see here is just the way we practice two or three times a week," Harrison said. "We get two guys, two horses, one steer, and get after it for four or five times of practice."

Harrison has been on the professional rodeo circuit for seven years and a cowboy, he said, for a lifetime. Crisscrossing the country on the rodeo circuit can be lonely and expensive but not so much for Harrison, who arrived in Springdale with three other cowboys, all steer wrestlers.

Two of the four scored in Springdale on Friday.

"It's more of a dance where you and your steer are partners," Harrison said. "You've got to be unison. Those horns, that's where your leverage is. That's your steering wheel."

Denard Butler, one of Harrison's traveling partners, had the best score of the 10 steer wrestlers who competed Friday night. He scored a 4.2, which he said wouldn't been even lower had he not got tangled at the outset from the gate.

"I had a barrier wrapped around my left leg and it dang near pulled me off (the horse)," said Butler, who is from Checotah, Okla. "I couldn't get a good, square head catch and throw him down like I needed to."

The competition in rodeo is always a hit-or-miss undertaking and that was displayed most prominently in bareback riding on Friday at Parsons Stadium. Isaac Diaz wowed the crowd by scoring an 86 and the fans were still cheering when K's Thompson shot out of the gate atop a horse named Garden City Gal, which quickly bucked off the cowboy from Canada.

Thompson landed hard on his elbow and he sat several minutes on a bench before the chutes in obvious pain. But Thompson eventually got up and walked away with his attention likely focused on the next rodeo in typical cowboy fashion.

Harrison, like many of the competitors on the rodeo circuit, is a family man with other interests and obligations. He's a coach for his 13-year-old daughter's softball team back in Port Arthur, Texas.

"It's a tough balance," said Harrison. "I'll be gone for two weeks then I'll fly home, work on some things with them, then fly back out."

Harrison and his crew started on the road in Reno, Nev., and hit some other events arriving in Springdale Friday for the Rodeo of the Ozarks. They'll be long gone toward Greeley, Colo. before the sun comes up today but it's a hectic and sometimes rewarding professional he's not ready to give up yet.

"Getting to meet people, that's the thing I enjoy," Harrison said. "It's a big, whole family of cowboys."