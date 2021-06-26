Church notes: Nelons perform July 4 at Bethel Baptist Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers the message "Wanna Be Disciples" from Luke 9:57-62 this Sunday with Pastor Gary Crandall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. There will be only one Sunday morning worship service on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The church office will be closed July 5.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. July 11 and July 25 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube. Distancing and masks are required for in-person worship.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

The congregation will enjoy fellowship with a potluck meal on July 4, the first Sunday of the month. A congregational meeting follows potluck.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website later.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is now completely open to all. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista, 103 Riordan Road, hosts the Christian Women's Connection at 9 a.m. July 14. Elaine Vatalaro will speak on "His Indescribable Gift: You did not choose me but I chose you." The feature will be Beth Tracy & Friends, a musical ensemble.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations are required. You can make a reservation or get information by calling Glenda at 876-5422 or emailing djlong45@cox.net. Please wear a mask.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: 855-1616, newlifenwa.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, 100 Cooper Road, is hosting the annual Village International Food Festival this summer, with Jamaican cuisine featured July 10. On the menu are stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake. Pickup is available between 4 and 6 p.m., and plates are $12 each. Orders will be taken until July 6. Place your order soon by calling 855-1325.

Future dates are Aug. 14, Italian cuisine; and Oct. 9 is Oktoberfest with German food.

In-person worship takes place every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or tune in to Facebook Live.

Information: 855-1325, unitedlutheranbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in the sanctuary is, as always, mask optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and worship hours.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Transitional pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead the service.

The church is in the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee and the congregation through the spiritual discernment process involved in the pastoral search.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services. Those who are not vaccinated against covid-19 are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain distancing protocols.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. To find out more, please contact the church office.

The church is looking for some talented folks to provide music for Summer Sunday Worship services. Soloists, groups and instrumentalists are invited to perform while the full choir takes a summer break. Contact the church office if you would like to volunteer.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale, 1506 W. Robinson Ave., will host acapella singing group New Reign at 6:30 p.m. July 14. New Reign, from Oklahoma Christian University, spreads the gospel through summer concerts at churches and Christian camps with a blend of contemporary Christian music.

The public is invited, and there is no charge. Come to the front of the building for entry.

Information: 751-4887, racoc.net.

