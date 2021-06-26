Clinton School announces interim dean

The academic dean at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service will serve as interim dean.

Susan Hoffpauir, a professor and the academic dean at the Clinton School, will lead the master’s degree program until a new dean is named, University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said Wednesday.

“Dr. Hoffpauir has a wide array of experience and an impressive list of academic and leadership accomplishments during her career and is a natural fit to help lead this unique institution while our search is completed,” Bobbitt said in a statement.

She replaces James L. “Skip” Rutherford III, who announced his retirement in September 2020. His retirement becomes effective June

Rutherford has led the UA Clinton School since 2006.

“In addition to thanking Dr. Bobbitt for this wonderful opportunity and for entrusting me to lead the Clinton School in the interim, I am grateful to step into the role that Dean Rutherford has so effectively crafted in his many years of dedicated and thoughtful leadership here,” Hoffpauir said in a statement.

“While wishing him the best in retirement, the Clinton School has a bright future and I’m excited to be a part of what’s in store as we continue working toward fulfilling our mission of educating and preparing professionals in public service who go on to make great change in the world.”

Hoffpauir — who at one time served as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and academic policy at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock — joined the Clinton School in 2011.

School officials said her accomplishments include leading a curriculum review and revision effort, conducting the school’s first self-study and writing the 10-year program review required by the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

She facilitated the planning and development of the new online executive master of public service program, which began in March 2018, and she expanded the Clinton School’s community partnerships in Arkansas, nationally and internationally, the UA System office said in a news release.

Clinton School students work with these partners on projects tied to curricular requirements. During Hoffpauir’s tenure, the school said, the Office of Field Services has built a policy and curricular infrastructure that supports partnerships with 44 international host organizations on six continents.

At UALR, Hoffpauir led the institution’s regional accreditation review by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association, and she designed and established the bachelor of social work program, which earned full accreditation in 2005.

Hoffpauir, 63, has a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She earned a master of social work degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Later, she received a master of arts in developmental psychology, and a Ph.D. in social work and social science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

She will receive a $4,000 per month salary boost for every month she holds the interim title, a UA System spokesman said.