Decatur softball contest 13 years in the making for two families

DECATUR -- In 2008, Becky Arnold, a member of the Hickson family, called Mary Wilkins with the Wilkins family and challenged the Wilkins clan to a game of softball. Wilkins accepted the challenge, and they set up a date for the game to be played at Edmiston softball field in Decatur.

When the day came, Wilkins and Arnold found that their friendly rivalry turned into a full-blown softball tournament with teams from Decatur High School, former high school athletes and even a team from Kansas. The game ended with the Wilkins clan claiming the win.

Thirteen years later, Arnold wanted to give the next generation of both families a chance to participate, so she issued a rematch to Wilkins and, after setting a date, the Decatur grudge match was on.

At 9 a.m. June 19, members of both families, along with a host of friends took to the field for the contest.

There were several Decatur High School alumni, along with a few current athletes that came to help their teams.

The Wilkinses took to the field first, while the Hickson clan batted first. The game was set up for seven innings. A Hickson batter was the first to hit one out of the ballpark for a home run. From that point, more than 15 balls found their way to the other side of the fence for home runs.

Ninety minutes later, the Wilkinses claimed the win, 16-15, leading to yet a second grudge match to be played in October.

After the game, both families got together for a family reunion. While most of the 85 people gathered for the event ate hotdogs and chips, another game unfolded on the softball field, a kickball contest.

Mark Wilkins, Mary's son, helped with organizing the daylong event. He expressed his gratitude to the two groups for the help they provided to make this event a big success.

"I would like to thank Mayor Bob Tharp and the city of Decatur for the use of this ballpark," Mark Wilkins said.