During visit, Biden assures Afghans on U.S. alliance

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden pledged Friday that the United States will remain committed to Afghanistan after American forces leave, but said that after nearly two decades of war, the future of the country is in its own hands.

"Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want," Biden said as he welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his governing partner, reconciliation envoy Abdullah Abdullah, for a White House visit that felt like a goodbye.

"The senseless violence has to stop," Biden said.

He called both men old friends, and indeed over the span of America's longest war he had met both of them: Ghani was last at the White House in 2014, when Biden was vice president.

During the brief portion of the meeting seen by reporters, Ghani said he respects Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. forces.

"We are determined to have unity, coherence," he said in English.

Ghani said at a news conference after the Oval Office meeting that the talks with Biden were productive. He pointed to an uptick in Afghans signing up for the military as a sign of hope. But he also acknowledged the difficulty that lies ahead, suggesting the moment was analogous to the difficulties the U.S. faced at the start of its Civil War.

"This is like 1861 in the United States," Ghani said.

Ghani on Friday also paid a visit to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and met with House Republican lawmakers, where he faced questions about how his government would use the financial assistance it is seeking from the United States and about recent gains by the Taliban.

"We want to support them. We want them to be able to defend their country from the Taliban. But I'll tell you it's a fairly grim assessment," said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "The question is: Can they push back the Taliban?"

Deborah Lyons, the United Nations' special representative for Afghanistan, painted a grim picture of the situation this week in remarks to the U.N. Security Council, suggesting that the Taliban's recent gains may be just the start of its offensive.

"Most districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn," Lyons said.

A paramount concern is whether the government can retain any of the thousands of contractors it relies on for everything from procuring bullets and fuel to making payroll. Before the withdrawal began, contractors had swelled to some 18,000. They are set to "go to zero" by September, according to a U.S. Army document.

SECURITY ASSISTANCE

The troop withdrawal Biden ordered in April could be substantially complete early next month. Biden had set a Sept. 11 deadline for ending the U.S. military mission, saying that nearly 20 years of fighting was more than enough and that the war had become self-perpetuating.

"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal and expecting a different result," Biden said then.

More than 2,000 U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan in a conflict that has cost trillions of dollars but often lacked a clear objective.

Biden has requested $3.3 billion for security assistance to Afghanistan next year, a slight increase over current funding, but it is not yet clear how training of Afghan forces or maintenance of U.S.-made equipment will work from afar.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul will remain, secured by a force of about 650. That is much larger than the typical Marine Corps guard forces assigned to protect embassies, a sign that the administration is safeguarding against potential Taliban attacks or even a possible evacuation of American diplomats down the road.

Pentagon leaders had initially urged Biden to leave a force of up to 3,000 to focus on terrorism threats.

The Taliban offensive across northern Afghanistan recently has shown the weaknesses of Afghan security forces, which have uneven readiness and skills despite years of U.S. and NATO training.

Officials in Afghanistan say Taliban attacks have increased since Biden's withdrawal announcement in April. In some areas, local forces have surrendered after negotiations between community elders and the Taliban. In others, departing U.S. troops have destroyed bases or stripped them of anything the Taliban might be able to use.

When he ordered the withdrawal, Biden said he understood the argument that the United States would lose leverage over the insurgents, but noted that staying had not achieved peace.

"We gave that argument a decade," Biden said in April. "It's never proved effective. Not when we had 98,000 troops in Afghanistan, and not when we were down to a few thousand. Our diplomacy does not hinge on having boots in harm's way, U.S. boots on the ground."

TALIBAN PATIENCE

Ghani and Abdullah had already gone over many of the withdrawal details with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a meeting at the Pentagon earlier Friday.

Ghani smiled when asked by reporters to comment on the U.S. intelligence analysis that his government may fall within six months after U.S. forces leave the country.

"There have been many such predictions and they have all proven, turned out, false," he replied.

Ghani also denied the notion that the United States is walking away from his country.

"The false narrative of abandonment is just false," Ghani said.

Austin said, "We will remain partners with the Afghan government and the Afghan military. And we will continue to work toward our common goal in a new and different way."

He said the United States "is deeply invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan and in the pursuit of a negotiated settlement," a reference to largely moribund talks to achieve peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Many longtime Afghanistan analysts have said the Taliban have little incentive to broker a deal with the Kabul government now and may be running out the clock until U.S. forces are gone.

In a statement it released this week, the group spoke with the confident tone of a government-in-waiting, reassuring all citizens "that none will be treated in a discriminatory, vindictive, condescending or hostile manner," and inviting "troopers, police, militias and workers standing in enemy ranks to embrace the open arms of the Islamic Emirate."

It also promised to keep border ports operational and allow unobstructed cross-country movement. For those who would still fight the Taliban, however, the group said it would "deprive them of amnesty."

'HAND WE WERE DEALT'

After a meeting Thursday with Ghani, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on Biden to reverse course.

"President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. forces leaves our Afghan partners alone to confront threats that his own top advisors acknowledge are grave and growing worse," McConnell said in a statement.

"President Ghani and the people of Afghanistan are entitled to wonder why the Biden administration has chosen to abandon the fight and invite even greater terrorist threats," McConnell said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back Friday that Biden inherited an untenable situation from former President Donald Trump, marked by a relatively small coalition troop presence and an agreement brokered by the Trump administration and the Taliban to draw down all U.S. forces.

"That's the hand we were dealt," Psaki said. "The president made a decision which is consistent with his view that this was not a winnable war."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking Friday in Paris, noted the increased violence in Afghanistan and cited "a real danger" that if the Taliban try to take the country by force, "we'll see a renewal of a war or possibly worse."

But he said the administration concluded that not removing U.S. troops, as the Trump administration had promised the Taliban in February 2020, would have been a bad choice. The administration believes the Taliban would have resumed attacks on U.S. forces, prompting an escalation of the war.

Blinken added that a continued U.S. presence "certainly would have helped [the Kabul government] significantly."

"But what is almost certain is that our military would have come to us and said, 'Well, the situation has changed, we need more forces.' And we would have repeated the cycle that we've been in for 20 years. And at some point, you have to say this has to stop."

Despite widespread qualms about the withdrawal and painful memories of the one from Vietnam more than four decades ago, groups backing Biden's decision argue that it's long overdue.

"It's true Afghan security forces will struggle to hold ground in a post-U.S. Afghanistan," said retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a senior fellow at Defense Priorities, a national-security think tank in Washington. "But the alternative of keeping U.S. forces in the country to prop them up will not solve their problems."

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Gearan and Missy Ryan of The Washington Post; by Eric Tucker, Ben Fox, Aamer Madhani, Darlene Superville and Robert Burns of The Associated Press; and by Eli Stokols and Nabih Bulos of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).