Elkins woman arrested in connection with shooting neighbor's house, barn

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 57-year-old Elkins woman was arrested Thursday after police said she fired several shots at her neighbor's home and barn, hitting three horses.

Karen Benson was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, criminal mischief and aggravated animal cruelty. She was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

A Washington County Sheriff's deputy was sent to 15417 Goshen-Tuttle Road on a report of an armed person, according to Sheriff's Office records.

Megan Wadley told dispatchers Benson had shot the windows of her home. Wadley said she could hear other shots being fired.

Officers from the Goshen Police Department already had arrested Benson and found a .22-caliber rifle at the scene.

Several bullet holes were found in a glass door and a bedroom window of Wadley's home, according to the report. When the shots were fired, Wadley told the officers, she was in bed about 6 feet from the window.

There were also bullet holes found in a barn. Eddy Combs, Wadley's husband, called the Sheriff's Office later reporting three horses had been shot. Combs told the Sheriff's Office each of the horses had been shot several times and one might die.