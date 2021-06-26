Expensive eats

The pandemic is winding down, and for those vaccinated, it's safe to eat out at restaurants again. Now a new obstacle is standing in the way, and that's assuming you don't count a shortage of staff at restaurants around the country.

This obstacle is financial. It's less a question of being safe in restaurants and more a question of being able to afford them.

"U.S. restaurants, faced with higher food and labor costs, are raising menu prices at a much faster pace than historical rates, insistent on preserving profits after an arduous year," Bloomberg reports. "From local restaurants to national chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., owners have boosted prices by as much as 5 percent in the past few weeks alone. Even at fast-food companies that were locked in price wars just a couple of years ago to win over cost-conscious consumers, increases aren't taboo anymore."

During the pandemic, restaurants were begging for folks to order to go or sit on their outdoor patios. But now the cost of inflation and wage hikes are being passed on to customers, most of whom are eager to eat out after being trapped inside for an entire pandemic.

It's a little abstract to hear news reports about the Federal Reserve predicting how long inflation will continue to rise as the economy picks back up, but increasing restaurant prices put those effects front and center.

Let's hope inflation eventually drops. We just got back into restaurants, and it'd be a shame to be priced right back out.