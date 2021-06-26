Faith Matters: Holding on, letting go both hard

The writer of Ecclesiastes lists contrasting "times," noting that each has its place in our lives. Some of us are better at dealing with one or the other of those times. Personally, I struggle with breaking down, weeping, mourning and throwing away. I gravitate toward building up, laughing, dancing and keeping ... particularly keeping.

There are a number of different personality type systems -- Myers-Briggs, the Enneagram, the Color Personality test, and who knows how many others -- that differentiate between ways that people process information and act in the world. One aspect of being and relating to others that I think is often overlooked is the way in which we hold on or let go.

These days I've been mulling over how important it is for me to maintain strong relationships with people who have been important in my life, as well as with places that have impacted me. I don't move easily from one place to another, or from people. And I know others for whom changing a set of friends, or leaving a place, seems -- at least on the outside -- to be relatively easy. Once I form a strong bond, it is for life. And leaving, or losing, a place or person brings about tremendous loss and grief.

Early in the Old Testament the people of Israel were nomadic and moved with their herds. And yet, when they experienced God's presence -- the Holy -- they commemorated that place by placing stones as a type of cairn, and they named it so that it would always be an important place in their history. Jesus Christ formed strong relationships with his disciples and other followers, so strong that he wept when Lazarus died and he promised his disciples that he would not leave them orphaned but would send the Holy Spirit to comfort them when he couldn't be with them in person.

I believe that this dyad of holding on and letting go needs more exploration within the faith community, or at least in the context of relationships. Being in relationship with someone who doesn't share the same degree of "holding-on-ness" or "letting-go-ness" can be painful. There are times when feelings of being strongly connected can come across as clingy or needy, and there are also times when the lack of a strong connection comes across as aloof and uncaring. We put up walls to protect ourselves from the pain of feeling rebuffed or discarded, resulting in the difficulty of being our true selves. And God created us to be our true selves.

I, personally, resonate with I Corinthians 13:8: "Love never ends." Once I have loved a person or place, it is forever. There are theories of attachment, from personal attachment disorders to place attachment, but it's not something that our culture reflects on unless the disorder is severe. I'm not talking about disorder; I'm referring to differences, which are probably on a scale. I have no answers or conclusions to the conundrum of varying approaches to being connected with people or places other than to echo the writer of Ecclesiastes and accept that there are times for each -- and that I, personally, struggle with some of those times. I'm sure that we all do.