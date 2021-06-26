Farmington council repeals face mask ordinance

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington City Council rescinded its mask ordinance last week, effective immediately, but the city will continue to hold public meetings through the Zoom app, at least until Jan. 1, 2022.

The council on June 14 adopted Ordinance 2021-08, which repeals an ordinance approved in July 2020 that "strongly" supported and encouraged citizens to wear face masks and practice social distancing as recommended by state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said other cities in Arkansas have rescinded their mask ordinances, and he thought it was time for Farmington to do that as well.

The ordinance notes that the covid-19 vaccine is now readily available to Arkansans over the age of 12, and the Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidelines for wearing face coverings.

"Therefore," the ordinance states, "The city of Farmington has determined that it would be in the best interest of the city to repeal the Ordinance (2020-07) regarding the use of face masks in accordance with the current ADH and CDC covid-19 guidelines."

According to the ADH website, the latest guidance for face coverings and social distancing, issued May 21, says people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear face coverings or physical distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state or local rules and guidelines, such as a local business or workplace guidance.

People who are not fully vaccinated are advised to wear a face covering and practice social distancing in specific situations, particularly when around non-household members.

Penn, last week, said citizens will be allowed to attend public meetings in person, but there will be a limit on the number who can be in the room at any one time.

"We're still going to be cautious as far as covid-19," Penn said.

By continuing to use Zoom for meetings, the city can provide a convenience for those who want to participate and do not feel comfortable in the indoor setting, Penn said.

In other action, the council unanimously approved a request to join the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, a nonprofit, regional economic development organization with a focus on attracting companies that manufacture medical devices.

Steve Clark, president of Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, presented the proposal during a special council meeting on June 7.

The coalition will include Washington County and Adair and Cherokee counties in Oklahoma. It already has an office at 123 W. Mountain St., in Fayetteville.

The founding members of the regional cluster are the chamber's Economic Development Authority and the Tahlequah, Okla., Regional Development Authority. Farmington is the first city in Washington County to join.

All members will pay a fee of $1,000 per month with a three-year commitment, with an option to withdraw after giving a 30-day notice.

Penn, responding to comments about the proposal on social media, said joining the coalition does not mean Farmington will have "big buildings with smokestacks."

He noted there are no guarantees Farmington would get such a business but said joining the regional cluster gives Farmington the ability to participate.

Wayne Mays, senior policy advisor with Fayetteville Chamber, said the coalition is patterned after two other areas in the country that recruit companies that produce medical devices, one in Indiana and one in North Carolina.

"They are mature organizations doing what we are doing," Mays said.

Council member Hunter Carnahan asked about a timeline, and Mays responded it could be as long as 10 years or a lot shorter.

"We're asking councils to invest in their communities," Mays said. "You work hard and be ready when an opportunity presents itself."

The regional cluster will approach other cities about joining the organization, including Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Elkins and West Fork in Washington County and cities in Adair and Cherokee counties.

The council also approved an amendment to its contract with Waste Management to extend the contract through August 2028, and to allow WM to provide 96-gallon polycarts to all residences.

George Wheatley with Waste Management confirmed at the meeting that those who have more than 96 gallons of trash will be allowed to place one or two bags on top of the cart.

In other news, the council met the city's new code enforcement officer, a new position for the city of Farmington. Chris McCarville, who is the husband of city business manager Melissa McCarville, started in the new position last week with a salary of $37,766.

The city received six applications for the position and interviewed two people. The interview committee was comprised of Penn, Building official Rick Bramall, police chief Brian Hubbard, fire chief Bill Hellard and Floyd Shelley, public works manager.

Chris McCarville has 28 years of experience in law enforcement and is retired from Springdale Police Department. His supervisor will be Bramall, and his office will be in the public works building on Broyles Street.

Penn last week said he thought the city would receive more applications for the job.

"I really felt we would get someone retired from a PD or retired from a fire department," Penn said. "We're very lucky he (McCarville) decided he wanted to do it."

Penn said he believes McCarville's experience in law enforcement and working with people will be a tremendous help for the position.

Penn reported that the city rejected the only bid it received to pave Richmond Road, one of the last dirt roads in the city. The bid was more than $70,000, about four times the estimate provided by the engineer.

Sales tax revenues continue to be up each month, compared to the same month in 2020. For May, the city received $212,317 in local sales tax revenues, compared to almost $153,000 in May 2020, an increase of 38.9%. Revenues from the state sales tax were up by 31.6% in May, compared to May 2020.

Year to date, Farmington's sales tax revenues from local and state taxes are up by $284,673, compared to the same period in 2020.

In other business, the council:

• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2012 Arkansas Fire Prevention Code, which is the most recent code adopted by the state. Chief Bill Hellard said he hopes the state will adopt the 2021 code in the fall, and if so, the city then would adopt the 2021 code.

• Approved the school resource officer contract with Farmington School Board. The city pays 50% of the salary for one officer and 20% of the salary for the second officer.