Florida force sent to Mexican border

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A contingent of 50 law enforcement officers from Florida began deploying to the Mexican border Friday, as Gov. Ron DeSantis kept his vow to heed calls from his fellow Republican governors in Arizona and Texas to help bolster patrols along the country’s southern border.

DeSantis, who is up for reelection next year and is widely considered a potential Republican front-runner for the White House in 2024, is among a group of GOP governors who have followed former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration measures, seeking to revive a potent political weapon against Democrats for the 2022 midterm elections. Critics have slammed the move as political theater.

DeSantis, who has been vocal in his criticism of President Joe Biden’s administration handling of border issues, went to the state’s panhandle Friday to see off some of the departing law enforcement personnel, who will be deployed for 16-day shifts.

“They will get there and they will be ready to go on Monday,” he said, adding that he, too, would soon be headed to the border. “We look forward to being able to see them in action.” Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the border, many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in hopes of staying to fight asylum cases. But the numbers of families and children traveling without their parents crossing into the U.S. have dropped sharply since March and April while the encounters with single adults have remained high.

The personnel will be at the disposal of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a call to their fellow governors earlier this month for help. GOP governors in Idaho, Iowa and Nebraska also have vowed to send personnel.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.