Full-time wildfire crews considered

BOISE, Idaho -- U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting to more full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and making the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits.

There's a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to year-round workers, furthering a shift in their ranks over the past decade as fires have grown more severe.

It comes as fires raging in Western states parched by severe drought and record heat have burned more than 2,000 square miles this year. That's ahead of the pace in 2020, which ultimately saw a near-record 15,000 square miles burned as well as more than 17,000 homes and other structures destroyed.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French testified Thursday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that firefighters need more pay in recognition of the growing workload.The year-round firefighters could also remove brush and other hazardous fuels when not battling wildfires.

French said the Forest Service treats 3 million acres annually, but to make real progress, it would need to treat two to four times that much in the 193 million acres it manages. He called for a "paradigm shift" in forest management to address the impacts of climate change.

"We have a crisis," French said in testifying on an infrastructure bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. "We must address it at the scale of the problem, and bring long-term relief to our firefighters, our communities and our forests."

The challenge has increased in recent decades as more homes were built outside cities and towns, forcing wildland firefighters to protect the structures.

President Joe Biden this week called for an increase in firefighter pay from $13 an hour.

"That's a ridiculously low salary to pay federal firefighters," he said.

Firefighters can often boost pay by working overtime, a regular occurrence in bad fire years.

The Forest Service and Department of Interior combined employ about 15,000 firefighters. Roughly 70% are full time and the rest seasonal. Those figures used to be reversed, said Forest Service spokesman Stanton Florea.

Increased pay and more full-time firefighters were included in infrastructure legislation sponsored by Manchin, the chair of the energy and natural resources committee and a key swing vote in the evenly-divided Senate. He was among a bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers who Thursday announced a deal with Biden on a pared-down version of the administration's plan.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., also in the group, said the package would contain money for addressing wildfires but was unclear whether raises were included. If not, Tester said raises would be addressed in next year's federal budget.

"This is dangerous work. Folks need to be paid for it. We're going to need to hire people to do this work," he said.

Officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise said they face a potential shortage of firefighters this year because the $13 starting wage isn't enough.

"There's not technically a shortage of firefighters, because we always overprepare," said Jessica Gardetto, a fire center spokeswoman with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and a former wildland firefighter. "But it's a concern right now. We're seeing people taking jobs at local businesses that pay the same or more than starting fire positions."

She also said the length of time firefighters spend in the field has been increasing. That can be a problem for seasonal firefighters who are college students and need to get back to class.

"In the past we had fire seasons, now we have fire years," she said.

Officials at the center Tuesday raised the national preparedness level to 4 on a five-level scale, the second-earliest dating back to 1990. The primary reason is the drought is likely to make it harder to put out fires and to strain firefighting resources.

"We don't know what kind of support we're going to be able to get from other agencies," said Sharla Arledge, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Lands, which is responsible for protecting state and some federal land. "It's a tinderbox out there."