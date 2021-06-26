Gravette City Council members hear reports, discuss agenda items

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council held their committee of the whole meeting June 17 at the Civic Center. Mayor Kurt Maddox conducted the meeting in the absence of chairman Ron Theis.

Reports were heard from several department heads. Police chief Chuck Skaggs reported his department had responded to 268 calls since the May meeting, bringing the year's total responses to 1,195. He reported two local officers participated in field training at Centerton recently and two were teachers there.

David Keck, city building inspector and code enforcement officer, reported work is progressing on Teri's Place subdivision on Dallas Street, with water and sewer lines being installed now. Developers of Jenna's Estate subdivision in Hiwasse are working on getting their right of way permit from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Richard Sutherland, water and sewer department supervisor, reported work is being done on installing water taps in Teri's Place subdivision. He has conducted a pressure test and expected water lines to be installed the next day. He reported the software is malfunctioning on the electronic meter reading system and several hand reads have had to be done lately. A proposal to fund an upgrade to the system will be on the agenda for the council meeting.

Karen Benson, library director, reported the library will be receiving $7,556 from the America Rescue Plan Act. The first installment of $3,778 will be received in July. She also reported the library has received the 10 hot spots it had ordered that were funded by the Best Buy grant. She announced the summer reading program begins Friday and will continue through July 30. Participants will begin logging reading hours Monday.

Tim Dewitt, city streets and parks department supervisor, reported he had gone to Little Rock and received a grant check for $51,800 for work on installing new restrooms in Kindley Park. He reported the concrete pad has been poured and the lumber package was scheduled to be delivered Monday.

Mayor Maddox reported the Richardson Center has backed out on its plans to use the old Presbyterian Church because of covid concerns and he recommended seeking another nonprofit to make use of the space.

Discussion was held on a conditional use permit application submitted by Karen and Charles Furlow for a property at 201 Second Ave. S.W. in Gravette. An ice cream truck opened for business there recently. The Furlows were present at the meeting and said they propose to allow parking for additional food trucks on the property. They reported a Chinese Express truck will be ready to move on Aug. 1 if the permit is approved.

Brief discussion was held on an ordinance to rezone property at 12359 Bluebird Road owned by Kimberly Cowgur-Dagley from A-1, agricultural, to R-1, single-family residential. A lot split will be required as Cowgur-Dagley wants to pull off part of a parcel on which to build a house and city code requires that it be zoned R-1 if less than three acres.