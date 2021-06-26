Harris visits Texas to check on border

EL PASO, Texas -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday used her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office to call for an end to political "rhetoric" and "infighting" over immigration, an issue that Republicans have been eager to use against her.

Immigration "cannot be reduced to a political issue," Harris told reporters. "We're talking about children, we're talking about families, we're talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective."

Harris' trip came after months of criticism from Republicans and some in her own party over her and President Joe Biden's absence from the border at a time when immigration officers have logged record numbers of encounters with migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.

In her half-day stop, Harris toured a Customs and Border Protection processing center and met with migrant children there, visited an intake center on the border and held a round-table discussion with local service providers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j21xh1IX1rs]

She met five migrant girls between 9 and 16, her office said, during a portion of the trip that was not open to the media. Harris said the children were "filled with optimism" though they are without their families.

Harris defended the timing of her visit and the choice of El Paso for the stop. Some critics had said the city is too far removed from the epicenter of the border crossings that are creating a strain on federal resources.

She said the choice of El Paso was meant to underscore a shift to a more humane approach to immigration policy by the Biden administration after the hard-line stance of former President Donald Trump.

"What is happening here in El Paso ... in many ways highlights many of the facets on the issue of immigration," Harris said. "It is here in El Paso that the previous administration's child separation policy was unveiled. And so we have seen the disastrous effects of that right here in this region."

She also noted Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced asylum-seekers to wait on the other side of the border for their claims to be adjudicated.

El Paso is also the site of a mass shooting at a Walmart in 2019 that left 23 people dead. Police say the shooting suspect told them he targeted Mexicans.

Harris visited the region with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar and Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, a prominent voice on immigration legislation. Both Mayorkas and Escobar said they invited Harris specifically to the area, and Mayorkas was quick to emphasize that border security is in his portfolio, not the vice president's.

Mayorkas said the "vice president is leading our nation's efforts to address the root causes" of migration and the "fundamental question of why people leave their homes." He said his responsibility was to address "security management of our border."

It is a distinction that Harris' team and the White House have spent months trying to make.

Harris said it was important to visit the border after her earlier trip to Mexico and Guatemala. "But the reality of it is that we have to deal with causes, and we have to deal with the effects," she said. "So I'm glad to be here. It was always the plan to come here," Harris said.

GOP CRITICISM

Republicans dismissed the vice president's trip. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a conservative Republican and leading administration critic on immigration, said Biden's policies "opened the floodgates to human smugglers and drug cartels."

While Cruz said he was glad Harris had visited, "If the vice president came to Texas without a concrete plan to secure our border and is unwilling to reverse her administration's failed immigration policies that caused the crisis, then her visit is nothing short of a glorified photo-op."

Cruz pointed out that El Paso is nearly 800 miles from the Rio Grande Valley, where a Border Patrol tent facility for migrant children and families is located. "She doesn't want the TV cameras to see the kids in cages," he said.

Trump said in an interview with the conservative outlet Newsmax that "I think she should go to the real part of the border, not a part of the border that's seldom violated."

Republicans would rather focus on increased migrant traffic and gaps in the border wall to the west and east of El Paso, in the Rio Grande Valley. The Republican National Committee taunted Harris in a news release, questioning whether she knows "where the crisis is?"

And even some Democrats and progressive activists in the Rio Grande Valley expressed disappointment that Harris and Mayorkas were visiting El Paso, where far fewer asylum-seeking families have been forced by U.S. policies to wait just over the border.

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who has been urging Harris to go to the border, said El Paso is "politically safer to go to than the Rio Grande Valley, where you can see unaccompanied kids, family units, and where you get most of the single adults that are coming in."

But others pushed back.

Karla Vargas, an attorney with the Valley-based Texas Civil Rights Project, said during a briefing this week: "We would have hoped they would have tried to also visit this area to see how difficult it is for the families waiting here. We welcome them trying to address this. We hope it is not just showmanship."

Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America said, "El Paso has an incredibly rich civil society, with many organizations and experts who've done decades of work on asylum, holding Border Patrol accountable, rescuing migrants in danger and caring for asylum seekers. They have a lot of constructive things to say about what a better border security and migration policy would look like."

"El Paso is on the border. The idea that Ted Cruz gets to say which part of the border is important versus which part of the border she's going to is just more of the same silly politics and gamesmanship that the GOP has been involved in from day one," said Frank Sharry, executive director of the immigration group America's Voice. "It's beyond parody."

BRUNT OF ATTACKS

Harris has borne the brunt of attacks from Republicans over immigration since Biden assigned her to lead the administration's efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S. from countries like Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala -- including corruption, poverty and gang violence, problems exacerbated by devastating hurricanes and the pandemic.

She's emphasized that her focus is on improving conditions for residents of those countries through economic and humanitarian aid, to encourage them to stay home rather than make the journey to the U.S.

Republicans have tried to paint the administration as indifferent to border security, seeking to revive a political weapon against Democrats for the 2022 midterm elections. Trump plans to visit the area next week, and he's certain to seize on her trip to keep driving the GOP narrative.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who vows to complete the border wall construction that made little progress in his state under Trump, plans to host the former president in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday for a "security briefing" and "border wall tour."

Other Biden administration officials have made multiple visits to the border, but the absence of Biden and Harris had left some Democrats worried that damage has already been done. There's concern that the administration has ceded the border security debate to Republicans.

"The administration is making Democrats look weak," Cuellar said in an interview. "I've heard, from Democrats and Republicans in my area, what the heck is going on with this administration?"

Cuellar's district spans from south of San Antonio to the border, and last year he won reelection by the slimmest margin of his nearly two-decade career. While he says he's not worried about his own reelection, he adds, "I worry about my colleagues."

Biden's first few months in office have seen record numbers of migrants attempting to cross the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection logged more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border in May, the most since March 2000. The numbers were boosted by a pandemic-related ban on seeking asylum, which encouraged repeated attempts to cross because getting caught carried no legal consequences.

Republicans jumped on those figures to attack Biden and Harris as weak on border security. Administration officials, including Harris, rebut the charge. Harris repeatedly sent a message to migrants during her recent visit to Guatemala: "Do not come."

But those comments drew fire from some progressives, most notably New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who called the message "disappointing."

It was an incident that underscored the political no-win situation for Harris, taking on an intractable problem that's frustrated past administrations and has been used by both parties to drive wedges and turnout during campaign season.

During a meeting with faith-based organizations, as well as shelter and legal service providers, Harris said she and Biden "inherited a tough situation."

But she maintained that "in five months we've made progress ... there's still more work to be done, but we've made progress."

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; by Noah Bierman, Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times (TNS); and by Francesca Chambers and David Lightman of McClatchy News (TNS).

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media after stepping off Air Force Two, Friday, June 25, 2021, on arrival to El Paso, Texas. Harris will visit the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks at pictures drawn by children as she visits the Paso del Norte (PDN) Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Paso del Norte Port of Entry is one of the country's busiest pedestrian border crossings. It is located on the Paso Del Norte International Bridge. Thousands of people cross the border through the Port each day.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to tour the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center, Friday, June 25, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, people rally outside the facility. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector, as she tours the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center, Friday, June 25, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Members of a Border Patrol tactical team keep watch Friday at the border with Mexico in El Pas0, Texas, as Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to tour a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Harris visited the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a roundtable discussion with advocates from faith-based NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and shelter and legal service providers, during her visit to the Paso del Norte (PDN) Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Paso del Norte Port of Entry is one of the country's busiest pedestrian border crossings. It is located on the Paso Del Norte International Bridge. Thousands of people cross the border through the Port each day.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a roundtable discussion with advocates from faith-based NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and shelter and legal service providers, during her visit to the Paso del Norte (PDN) Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Paso del Norte Port of Entry is one of the country's busiest pedestrian border crossings. It is located on the Paso Del Norte International Bridge. Thousands of people cross the border through the Port each day.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Paso del Norte (PDN) Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Paso del Norte Port of Entry is one of the country's busiest pedestrian border crossings. It is located on the Paso Del Norte International Bridge. Thousands of people cross the border through the Port each day.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)