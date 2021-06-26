DEAR READERS: Thinking of adopting a dog? Congratulations. You're in for up to 10 and possibly 20 years of love, licks and laughter. An important consideration to think about? The temperament and the energy level of the dog.

Breeds such as the Jack Russell Terrier, Golden Retriever and Beagle, among many others, are high-energy dogs and will require regular exercise, engagement and play periods. In fact, lack of exercise can possibly lead to aggressive behavior: biting, fighting, destructive chewing, etc.

On the other side of the spectrum is the low-energy dog: the couch potato, a dog perfectly happy to spend the afternoon snuggled up beside you. These breeds include:

Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Basset Hound, Pekingese and French Bulldog.

Low-energy dogs still require lots of care: grooming, bathing, dental, potty breaks, nutritious foods, etc. They just can't run the marathon with you.

It may be difficult to determine the breed of a dog from the shelter, but take note of their physical characteristics and ask the staff about the dog.

DEAR READERS: May was Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but motorcycles are popular all throughout summer. Let's review how to share the road with a motorcycle:

• Cars must stay farther behind motorcycles than other cars. More space gives the car driver more time to break and make decisions.

• Motorcycles can be difficult to see; they are smaller than cars. Car drivers must be careful at intersections. A collision can occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and turns left in front of a motorcycle.

• Car drivers should never share a lane with a motorcycle. The motorcycle gets the full lane.

• Motorcyclists should avoid riding in bad weather.

• Motorcyclists should avoid a driver's blind spot.

• Motorcyclists should wear a helmet.

• Motorcyclists must use turn signals for every turn and lane change.

DEAR HELOISE: I serve and "drain" crackers and potato chips on a napkin or paper towel. This absorbs some grease, and I'm not sure of the numbers, but I feel like it's healthier.

-- Ted G. in California

DEAR READERS: Here are a couple of hints about water bowls, dogs and summertime:

• No metal water bowls outside in the sun. The water will become hot.

• Draw a thick chalk outline around the outside plastic water bowl. The chalk will confuse ants (interfere with their scent trail) and keep the ants out of the water.

Fresh, cool, clean water is a must on hot summer days; maybe toss in some ice cubes. Always make sure your dog is cool and comfortable; long stretches in the heat aren't good.

