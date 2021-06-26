Happy birthday (June 26): Your cosmic boon will be a rain of disruptive creativity that spills into relationships and projects, imbuing them with an epic quest-like feeling. Your tremendous powers of originality can be applied in so many ways, and, notably, you'll arrange your schedule and environment to honor your most interesting pursuits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is often the case when an artist creates a masterpiece that the inertia takes over and subsequently carries the action for a long stretch. A beautiful rut is still a rut. You are the artist. Stay active in the design of your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Here come the unexpected stimuli and restraints. You roll with this sort of thing, having learned lessons in control long ago. Managing every little thing is a waste of time. Let it inspire you instead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's almost nothing you can successfully accomplish using just your mind today. Unless your body and spirit are involved, the thing will fall flat and prove unworthy of further attention.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Collaborate with everybody. Outsiders, insiders, customers, critics — they all help to illuminate the task at hand. Brilliance is an emergent quality of diverse groups.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The thing that looks easy may have taken a person hours or years to create. This is something to keep in mind before you start the discussion, compliment, criticize or follow in kind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "The future is here," said science-fiction writer William Gibson. "It's just not widely distributed yet." You'll aid in that distribution today with your forward-thinking contribution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What people expect of you could have the effect of cheering you on. However, you probably feel more like those expectations are looming — nagging you. This is a sure sign that you need a break.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Those moments, like a zephyr of mental chaos through your brain, can serve to energize you if you relax and let it blow through. It leaves little behind, but what does remain will be treasure — a gift from the ether.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Why waste your time being disappointed at people who will never change when there's a whole world of go-getters out there waiting to help you with your next idea?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What's happening in an interaction is nuanced. The terms of the agreement aren't the real exchange; that goes unstated, involving a subconscious tender too raw for one or more parties to recognize or admit to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Gaming sharpens skills that will have real-world consequences. The game you thought was pointless is actually the entire point, only in metaphoric form and much plays out just as the game did.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've so many options that it would be easy to spread yourself too thinly. To avoid that shortcut to burnout, decide what you need upfront and make sure those requirements are a top priority before you say yes to anything else.

VENUS THE CATWOMAN

Venus slips on a catsuit and walks as cats do, which is to say up on the toes in the “digitigrade posture,” which allows for quick, quiet agility and a pouncing advantage in play and over prey. In the weeks to come, love goes wild. It will show up soft and irresistible like a kitten and fearsome as a lion, with a passionate heartbeat always at the core.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT… SELF-PARENTING (PART FIVE)

The road to maturity involves becoming an increasingly adept parent to oneself. For Cancer, effective self-parenting is more of an inner stance than a specific group of rules or behaviors. It’s a way of seeing and relating to oneself that’s accompanied by a sense of security, acceptance and calm.

Cancer is among the most fluid and feeling signs of the zodiac. Ruled by the moon, the Cancer’s moods are constantly shifting cloudscape, beautiful for their unpredictability. These moods actually don’t come from out of the blue though. Cancer’s emotional range is usually an intelligent reaction to the deep, quick perceptions Cancer tends to have — often observations that others have missed. Just as kind parenting involves accepting whatever mood the child happens to be having and recognizing that there are no wrong or right feelings, kind self-parenting reflects the view that though feelings may be inconvenient, intense, or difficult that doesn’t make them wrong. Feelings are natural responses to life, a source of information and something to move through instead of reject or ignore. Self-parenting involves a loving witnessing of the various moods and feelings of life along with the realization that it isn’t necessary to wrap our identity or behavior around every emotion that drifts through.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Ariana Grande recently married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony and is taking time to enjoy married life with a tour schedule pushed to 2022. The pop superstar and philanthropist was born when the sun and Mercury were in nurturing Cancer, and the moon was in Libra, the sign of beauty and harmony. Venus in Taurus lends tenacity and golden vocal chords.