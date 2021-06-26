I-30 road work to close lanes, ramps in LR, NLR next week

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will result in lane closures next week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No closures are scheduled Friday through July 5 because of Independence Day.

The closures include:

• Sunday (7 p.m.-5 a.m.): Interstate 30 westbound and the Roosevelt Road Exit (Exit 139A). Overnight single- and double-lane closures between Interstate 630 and the South Terminal. Double-lane closures and full-ramp closure to Roosevelt Road will be limited from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Ramp detour will be signed to use Interstate 440 and Springer Boulevard.

• Monday-Thursday (8 p.m.-5 a.m.): Interstate 40 eastbound ramp. Overnight single-lane closure between the I-40/I-30 split to the I-30 eastbound merge.

• Monday, Wednesday, Thursday (8 p.m.-5 a.m.): Interstate 30 westbound in Little Rock. Overnight single- and double-lane closures between Fourth Street and Interstate 630. Double-lane closures will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Monday-Thursday (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.): Broadway. Overnight full street closure between Interstate 30 frontage roads. Single-lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Detour will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Riverfront Drive.

• Monday-Tuesday (10 p.m.-5 a.m.): Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound (Exit 139 A). Full ramp closure during overnight hours. Detour will be signed to use Exit 139B to Roosevelt Road.

• Monday-Thursday (8 p.m.-5 a.m.): Interstate 30 eastbound in Little Rock. Overnight single- and double-lane closures between Interstate 630 and the Cantrell interchange. Double-lane closures will be limited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Tuesday-Thursday (8 p.m. -5 a.m.): Interstate 30 eastbound in North Little Rock. Overnight single- and double-lane closures between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Construction barrels and signage will be used to control traffic.

Additional information and a long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com. Additional travel information also can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.