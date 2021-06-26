• De'ondre White, 19, accused in the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, that also left more than a dozen people wounded, was arrested on a murder charge in Killeen by a fugitive task force, prosecutors said.

• Matt Hancock, Britain's married health secretary, apologized for breaching national coronavirus social distancing rules after a newspaper ran pictures of him hugging and kissing a female aide, saying he "has let people down."

• Joanne Sheridan, who in 2012 became the first woman to attain the rank of general in the Louisiana National Guard and who rose to become its assistant adjutant general, has retired after 38 years of military service and was honored at a ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

• Four students walking home from their high school graduation in Bochum, Germany, helped pull two injured police officers from a burning patrol car after the officers crashed into a tree on their way to investigate a burglary, authorities said.

• Curtis Lee, 43, of Kansas City, Mo., convicted of fatally stabbing his father as the two shared a cigarette in 2018 after the father had just stabbed Lee's uncle to death during an argument, was sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, of Mexico, arrested for being in the U.S. illegally, pleaded guilty to offering a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, who was transporting him to a detention center in Pearl, Miss., $8,000 to be set free, prosecutors said.

• Brandon Hughes, the former Lee County, Ga., district attorney accused of giving false statements to a grand jury and using public funds to litigate a sex discrimination claim against him, pleaded guilty to perjury and an ethics charge after trial testimony compared his office to a fraternity house.

• Gregory Bush, a white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a suburban Louisville, Ky., grocery store in 2018, was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge who said the victims "were targeted specifically because of the color of their skin."

• Michael Sykes, a music manager from Southaven, Miss., said burglars, likely watching his social media accounts to see when he was out of town, entered his house and disabled his alarm system to steal $200,000 in cash, jewelry, credit cards and designer goods.