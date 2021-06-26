Knife attack in Germany kills 3 people

BERLIN -- A man armed with a large knife killed three people and injured several others in the city of Wurzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were injured in the attack in the Bavarian city. Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wurzburg. His life was not in danger from his gunshot wound, they said.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks. A woman told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

"He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people," Julia Runze said. "And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him."

"The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly," she said.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted about 5 p.m. to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, was on his way to Wurzburg, a city of about 130,000 people between Munich and Frankfurt.

3 charity health workers slain in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Friday it was "horrified by the brutal murder" of three colleagues in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there.

The aid group said two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling.

"This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few meters away, their lifeless bodies," the statement said.

"We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding of what happened," the group said, calling it "unthinkable" that the three -- emergency coordinator Maria Hernandez, assistant coordinator Yohannes Halefom Reda and driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael -- paid for their work with their lives.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry expressed condolences for the deaths it said occurred in the town of Abi Addi. It also called for military escorts -- a thorny issue for many aid groups because Ethiopian forces, like all sides in the conflict, have been accused of abuses.

Mali attack hurts 13 U.N. peacekeepers

BERLIN -- Germany's defense minister said Friday that 12 German troops and a soldier from another country were wounded in an attack on soldiers taking part in a United Nations mission in Mali.

The U.N. mission in the country had earlier said that 15 peacekeepers were wounded when a temporary operational base in the Gao region was targeted with a vehicle bomb.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said three of the soldiers were seriously wounded. She told reporters in Bonn, Germany, that two soldiers were in stable condition and the third was still undergoing surgery.

All the wounded were flown by helicopter to Gao, where they were being treated at German, French and Chinese medical facilities, the minister said.

A German medevac plane will fly to Gao overnight to take the soldiers back to Germany today, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Germany has hundreds of troops taking part in U.N. stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African nation, which has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.

Woman free after killing abusive spouse

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France -- A French mother of four was sentenced to a year in prison Friday for killing her husband after decades of sexual, physical and psychological abuse starting when she was an adolescent. The verdict allows her to walk free, as she has already served time in preventive detention.

The case had drawn broad attention and support for the defendant amid a national reckoning with long-held taboos around domestic abuse.

Valerie Bacot, 40, admitted to shooting and killing Daniel Polette in 2016. He was her stepfather, who later married her and forced her into prostitution.

A jury in Chalon-sur-Saone found Bacot guilty of the murder. She was sentenced to one year in prison and a three-year suspended sentence.

The prosecutor had requested that Bacot not be sent to prison, saying he didn't consider her a danger to society.

The trial showed the degree of control and influence that Polette -- 25 years Bacot's senior -- had over her.

"Yes, I killed him, but if I had not done it, my children would have," Bacot said.

Emergency services attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been injured in an incident in the southern city of Wuerzburg. (Carolin Gi'ibl/dpa via AP)

