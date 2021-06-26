Facts over feelings

The High Profile article on Evelyn Rios Stafford mentioned the recently passed Arkansas law that began as House Bill 1570 but is now Act 626. Having read the bill, I'm grateful for the courage of lawmakers in making sure that those who need medical care concerning biological gender issues can receive it, yet affirming that in this area of human life, restraint is necessary.

This is because of the powerful trend in America today that says a person's feelings form the most important basis for reality. (Thus the person that feels like a woman yet resides in a man's body and vice versa justifies the desire to do whatever necessary to change the body to match perceived feelings, no matter the age. All fellow citizens should agree with those who desire this path of reconciliation of body to mind because their feelings are paramount.)

Feelings are important, but they are like shifting sand; consequently, feelings are inadequate for providing a solid foundation for laws governing the people of Arkansas. I'm glad that with Act 626, Arkansas legislators crafted a helpful law based on rational principles and facts rather than feelings.

MELISSA EUBANKS

Batesville

Litter along roadways

Having recently returned from a drive through Tennessee and South Carolina on highways and rural roads, my husband and I quickly noticed very little or no litter along the roadways. Also noted was the $2,500 fine for littering in Tennessee.

On our day trips throughout Arkansas, we are saddened and disgusted to see trash and litter often on both sides of too many of our roadways. C'mon, Arkansans, we can do better than this. Let's get and keep our Natural State natural and unlittered.

LUCY ALLEN

Benton

Vaccination bribery

The Grill Party, adhering to its strict policy of avoiding politics at all costs, nevertheless wishes to make known its opinion on the absurd bribery used by our current state administration to encourage--read that pay--people to get the covid vaccine.

The Grill Party leadership voluntarily received vaccination, as it was encouraged and requested of us citizens to do such. Now, though, the state administration is giving away lottery tickets, hunting and fishing licenses and not sure what else. The Grill Party requests that these bribes--sorry, "inducements"--be retroactively provided to those of us who actually did what was requested by both state and national officials.

The Grill Party is pleased to announce a 100 percent vaccination rate for the Free Republic of South Arkansas, as we complied with the wishes of the administration. We understand people being opposed to the vaccine. Such is their choice. We simply request that those of us who voluntarily agreed to vaccination get what is now being offered to everyone. Yes, we want our "free stuff."

Personally, the Grill Party will accept ribs, steaks, pork chops, and other assorted grilling needs in lieu of lottery tickets. Live free and grill.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Keep the nation safe

The United States is committing suicide via immigrant influx. We are able to put a man on the moon, a robot on Mars and keep Area 51 off-limits. I find it hard to believe that we do not have someone smart enough to think of a way to keep our southern border safe. We have drones, electricity, sound waves, lasers, and most likely something even more advanced.

The president swore on a Holy Bible to keep us safe. Do your job, please!

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

On the unvaccinated

On the front page Wednesday of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was an article with the headline "Day's 485 cases largest increase in three months."

Paragraph 46 of this article on page 6A said "About 99% of the patients have been unvaccinated."

Why wasn't this your headline?

JOHN SLATER

Little Rock

No longer colonies

Nearly 245 years ago, 13 colonies declared their independence from the British. How do you plan to mark that day?

Tell us if you haven't had a letter printed in the past 30 days, and we'll do our best to get it in for the holiday.

Keep it under 300 words, and send it by noon Wednesday by email to voices@arkansasonline.com, or through our Voices form at arkansasonline.com/contact/voicesform.