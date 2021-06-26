LR dedicates new downtown sculpture

Little Rock officials on Friday dedicated a new, 24-foot-tall stainless-steel sculpture, "Helios," at the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue.

Twisting metallic bands reach up to grasp a reflective orb at the top of the sculpture, which lights up at night and is mounted on a gray pedestal.

The piece was designed by the Little Rock-based sculpture artist Hunter Brown. At Friday's dedication, Brown said almost 2,000 hours of labor on the sculpture have taken place since last year.

The title was inspired by the god of the sun in Greek mythology, Brown said.

"When you think of the sun, it's the center of our solar system, and I thought that's pretty appropriate considering this is kind of a center point for our state," he said.

He said he hoped the piece "will be a beacon of hope and coming through adversity of something like a pandemic, and a lot of the division that's happened over the last year."

According to a news release issued by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the sculpture was commissioned by Little Rock's Sculpture at the River Market group, which worked with the downtown partnership to find a location for it.

Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said the intersection "has a long history of being the alpha corner, or the center of downtown."

At the dedication, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. described the new sculpture as "yet another statement of what we're doing from a creative standpoint, from [an] arts standpoint, and what we're doing for economic development right here in the heart of downtown Little Rock at Main and Capitol."

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said Brown will "have the distinction of being the artist that's going to help bring back this corner and this downtown and this city because if you don't have a great downtown, you can't have a good city."