Man arrested in Fayetteville shooting was awaiting trial for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man arrested Thursday in connection with a June 13 shooting in a Dickson Street parking garage was free on $500,000 bond awaiting his trial for attempted capital murder and other charges.

Travean Billups, 22, of 66 W. Rainsong St. in Farmington was arrested Thursday in connection with committing a terroristic act. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Fayetteville police were sent to the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson St. on June 13 on a report of a shooting, according to a preliminary report. Officers found several spent shell casings and signs of bullet impacts on a wall inside the garage.

Video surveillance showed several vehicles and people had entered the garage and were involved in a fight. According to the report, two men entered the garage and ran to where the fight was occurring. One of the men was holding a black handgun and wearing a light blue hat turned to the side.

Police said the people who had been fighting were trying to leave in their vehicles when the man with the handgun began shooting. Three shots hit one of the vehicles. The driver continued out of the garage and later contacted the police. The driver identified Billups as the man who had shot at her vehicle. She said the shooting resulted from prior arguments.

Billups was located Thursday at a residence at 1324 England Link No. 9 in Fayetteville and arrested.

He also was arrested June 16, 2020, in connection with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court and Washington County Detention Center records. Police said at that time Billups had been involved in a drug deal that ended when he shot a man who had made arrangements to buy drugs from him.

Billups was released June 26, 2020, on $100,000 bond on the capital murder and aggravated robbery charges but failed to appear for a court date in July, records show. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested for failure to appear on July 14. Billups was released from the Detention Center on Nov. 30 on a $500,000 bond in connection with the failure to appear charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the law requires a bond be set for most people.

"He's like everybody else," Durrett said of Billups. "He's entitled to have a bond set and to be released if he can meet the conditions of that bond."

Durrett said it is rare for someone to be released from jail on a $500,000 bond. He said he could not remember anyone being released on a $1 million bond. Typically, he said, bond companies require an individual to pay 10% of the bond amount before they will agree to post bond.