Man jailed for test showing drug use before plea hearing

A Little Rock man scheduled to plead guilty to a federal count of narcotics conspiracy instead wound up in jail after testing positive for marijuana use during a pre-hearing drug screen Friday.

Teven Nolen-Loving, 30, was scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Friday morning, but after a pre-hearing drug screen at the office of probation and pretrial services, Miller received an email confirming that Loving had tested presumptively positive for marijuana use and for a diluted urine sample.

Loving faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. In all, he was charged with one count of conspiracy, two counts of fentanyl distribution, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

He is one of nine defendants charged as part of a fentanyl distribution ring headed by Monterrio "Money" Fuller that operated in Central Arkansas in 2018 and 2019.

Loving, who has been free on pretrial release, walked into the courtroom about 10 minutes after the scheduled start time for the hearing, sat down at the defendant's table and conferred with his attorney for several minutes.

"I'm sorry for starting a little bit late," said Loving's attorney, Jim Phillips of Little Rock, as the hearing opened. "My client came here early to do a [urinalysis drug screen] and apparently he tested positive for marijuana. I've spoken to him, and he is totally at himself and understands what is going on, but I just defer to the court about what to do next."

"Typically what I do, Mr. Loving, when I have somebody come in for a plea who is out on pretrial release and who comes into the court and tests positive, I take them into custody and I hold them until we receive a negative test," Miller said.

The judge said he began that practice about 10 years ago after several defendants who tested positive were allowed to remain free but tested positive again when they came back to court.

Miller said most drugs clear the body within days, allowing a new hearing to be scheduled within days, but he said because marijuana can stay in the system for as long as a month or longer, defendants may have to stay in custody for an extended period of time before a negative test allows them to get a new hearing date.

Through his attorney, Loving admitted to having smoked marijuana June 9.

Miller told Loving that any time he spends in custody awaiting a negative test result will count as time served toward his sentence should he receive prison time.

"So what we'll do is call the marshal up here to take you into custody and we'll continue to test you," the judge told him. "As soon as we get a negative test, we'll bring you back."

Of Loving's eight co-defendants, seven, including Fuller, have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, or to distribution of a controlled substance. All are facing possible prison sentences of up to 20 years.

One defendant, Sherry Stansberry, has not pleaded and is scheduled to go to trial July 7 on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a telephone to facilitate a drug crime.