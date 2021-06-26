• Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show "Conan" after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. "Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on Earth," he said, marking the end of his third late-night show over 28 years. It's a tenure second only to Johnny Carson's 30 years on "Tonight." The hourlong "Conan" finale Thursday was largely a trip down memory lane with clips of guests, including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Sarah Silverman, and highlights of specials taped outside the United States. Will Ferrell appeared by Zoom from Boston, with Jack Black on hand to salute the 58-year-old O'Brien. Ferrell noted that he's been a guest for the conclusions of O'Brien's previous shows, "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and "Tonight," both on NBC but with widely varying runs: the former from 1993 to 2009, the latter for less than eight months in 2009-10. "It's kind of become a tradition," O'Brien said of Ferrell's presence. The host, whose gravity-defying, trademark swoop of red hair has remained virtually unchanged through the years, wrapped up the show with heartfelt thanks to his colleagues, family and fans. He also shared a slice of philosophy. "I have devoted all of my adult life, all of it, to pursuing this strange, phantom intersection between smart and stupid," things he said many people believe can't co-exist. But when the two come together, he said, there is a tiny flicker of "what is a kind of magic." O'Brien's next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet unannounced format.

• Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire" is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The best-selling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said this week. In 2020, the company acquired 18 works by Rice, including 1976's "Interview with the Vampire," its sequels and the Mayfair Witches series. Producer Mark Johnson ("Breaking Bad," "Halt and Catch Fire") will be in charge of developing the books as a "streaming and television franchise and universe," according to an AMC release. In a statement, Johnson called the challenge of adapting Rice's work "both intimidating and exhilarating. ... I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material." In Rice's gothic horror novel, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life to a journalist. The first series, headed by executive producer Rolin Jones ("Perry Mason"), has been greenlit for eight episodes for season one. Rice, 79, and her son, Christopher, are serving as executive producers. Casting wasn't immediately announced.