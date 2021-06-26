N.C. bill on gene-based abortions vetoed

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed a measure that would bar women from getting an abortion specifically because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome in a fetus. The proposal advanced by Republicans also sought to prohibit abortions on the basis of race or sex.

Under the measure, physicians would be required to report, with a signed confirmation, that an abortion was not desired for those three reasons. Republicans backing the measure say it would prevent a "modern-day eugenics" by ensuring disabled people wouldn't need to pass a genetic test in order to be born.

In a veto message, the state's Democratic governor cited privacy concerns, arguing the bill would have made it difficult for patients to get medical information and have honest conversations with their doctors.

"This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life," Cooper said in a statement. "This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion."

Republican sponsors face a difficult challenge in overriding Cooper's veto. They'd need support from multiple Democrats in each chamber to complete the override. While six House Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bill, the Senate vote was split along party lines.

Veto kills Louisiana no-permit gun bill

NEW ORLEANS -- Legislation that would have allowed adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Louisiana was vetoed Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In a statement from Baton Rouge, Edwards said he strongly supports Second Amendment rights.

"But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training -- and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me," Edwards said. He added that anyone carrying a concealed firearm should have "basic marksmanship and safety training."

The bill by Monroe Republican Sen. Jay Morris passed 73-28 in the House and 27-9 in the Senate -- wide enough margins to override a veto. But the Legislature is not in session.

Under Louisiana's constitution, a veto session is automatically scheduled when a governor vetoes legislation. But to consider overriding the veto, members of each chamber would have to agree to hold a veto session in July.

Federal court to rehear bump stock ban

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A federal appeals court said Friday it would rehear a dispute over a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, a device that allows semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly.

The decision comes three months after a three-judge panel at the court said a federal judge in Kalamazoo should have blocked the ban.

Cases at federal appellate courts are heard by three-judge panels, but a losing side can ask the full court to reconsider a decision. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Ohio, agreed to a request from the U.S. Justice Department.

The ban came in response to a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles to attack outdoor concert spectators from his hotel room.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a regulation to outlaw the bump stocks. Critics insist only Congress can take that step.

There have been different opinions about the bump stock ban in federal courts across the country.

Biden marks Pride Month at White House

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated Pride Month at the White House on Friday, a reflection of the growing stature of the LGBTQ community at the highest level of government.

"Pride Month represents so much," Biden said. "It stands for courage. The courage of all those in previous generations and today who proudly live their truth. Stands for justice. Both the steps we've taken and the steps we need to take. And above all, Pride Month stands for love."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post, joined the president and first lady in the White House's East Room.

A White House hallway was lit in the colors of the rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ movement. Also on display was a candle carried during an AIDS vigil and a pair of sandals owned by Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was fatally beaten in 1998 and whose death inspired new hate crime laws.

Also Friday, Biden named Jessica Stern as a special diplomatic envoy at the State Department for LGBTQ rights. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect LGBTQ rights around the world.

Biden also signed into law Friday a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the gay nightclub in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.