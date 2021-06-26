Big banks given OK to lift payout limits

The nation's biggest banks are most likely strong enough to fully resume shareholder payouts, the Federal Reserve said this week as it lifted pandemic-related restrictions -- the latest sign that the economy is returning to normal.

The nation's biggest lenders -- including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America -- can now increase the amount they pay out to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

"The strength and resiliency of the nation's largest banks have been reconfirmed," Kevin Fromer, the chief executive of the Financial Services Forum, said in a statement Thursday. Fromer's group represents the leaders of the eight largest U.S. banks.

The Fed imposed temporary limits on dividends and buybacks last year as a way to protect against loan losses that could have threatened the financial system.

In March, the Fed's governors unanimously approved plans to end the buyback and dividend limits after the second quarter as long as banks passed their so-called stress tests -- the annual evaluations of banks with $100 billion or more in assets.

On Thursday, the Fed said the banks had passed the test, which assessed how the banks would fare under dire situations.

-- The New York Times

Mississippi's crop damage draws look

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Agents with Mississippi State University's agricultural extension service will be assessing flood damage well into July from as much as 20 inches of rain that fell during the second week of June.

Crop damage, primarily north of U.S. 82., may exceed the $617 million recorded in 2019 from Yazoo backwater flooding, a news release said.

"By the time we were ready to respond to early requests for assessments, the rainwater was receding off of the land, so the growers were scrambling to either salvage what they still had or gear up for replanting," said emergency coordinating officer Preston Aust. "We've made a lot of progress in several counties, while there are others where we are trying to work around the growers' schedules."

An assessment of crop damage in south Arkansas from flooding this month is also ongoing.

Tunica and Quitman counties in Mississippi each sustained about $100 million in total agricultural damages, with another $70 million in Tallahatchie County, the extension service said. Bolivar, Coahoma and Sunflower counties are among those with extensive damage still not assessed, Aust said.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes at 629.23, up 1.89

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 629.23, up 1.89.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.