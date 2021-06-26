NLR man jailed in connection to 2 hotel shootings

A North Little Rock man accused of shooting a man at a hotel this week has been ordered jailed indefinitely without bail after prosecutors reported his Tuesday arrest is the second time this year that he's been linked to a hotel shooting.

Keyionta Keyion Raymond, 38, was arrested on a first-degree battery charge about three hours after Kaderius Landon, 22, of Edmondson arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and Little Rock police were called to the Atria hotel at 6100 S. University Ave. in Little Rock.

Investigators found blood spatter in the parking lot and a car that had been hit by a bullet. Further searching led to the discovery of three shell casings in a hotel room occupied by Raymond and Jerri Wheeler, 32. Wheeler said she had been in a neighboring room when the shooting started, according to a police report.

Raymond wouldn't answer police questions but Wheeler, formerly of Van Buren, identified him as her boyfriend of five months. She told police she was prostituting herself and that Landon had been coming to see her, according to an arrest report.

Wheeler said that after she and Landon had been together, she discovered she was missing some money and told Raymond about it.

After denying knowing anything about the shooting, Wheeler changed her story and said Raymond told her he had shot Landon "because [Landon] was protecting her," the report said.

Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Thursday ordered Raymond's indefinite detention after deputy prosecutor Whitney Ohlhausen petitioned for Raymond's arrest on the grounds that this latest arrest violated his bond conditions from his February arrest over accusations Raymond had shot another man at another hotel, court filings show.

In that case, Marvin Smith, 44, a resident of the Americas Best Value Inn on Shackleford Road, was shot in the leg. Raymond and Wheeler were staying in a neighboring room, according to a police report.

Smith's girlfriend, Kristin Henderson, 32, told investigators that Smith supposedly owed $50 to Raymond and that Raymond had shot the man outside his hotel room, according to an arrest report.

Wheeler said Smith had paid Raymond $50 for a gun a couple of days earlier and that Raymond had started shooting at Smith as Smith left the room Wheeler and Raymond had been sharing, the report said.

Raymond was arrested at the scene and spent about a month in jail before posting $50,000 bond to secure his release.

Court records show that while Raymond was in jail, he and his cellmate, 20-year-old Ellis Thomas Sherman of North Little Rock, were found with marijuana, resulting in a felony charge of possession of prohibited articles.

Court records show Raymond also faces a felony criminal mischief charge in Conway County over allegations he crashed his maroon Ford F150 pickup into Mission Union Baptist Church in Morrilton last August.

Witnesses told police the truck had been driving circles in the street nearby and then drove toward the church, jumped the curb and struck the building's south wall. The driver ran from the vehicle, although he and another man paused to remove the truck license plate.

According to an arrest report, police found Raymond's ID card on the driver's seat, and witnesses identified him as the driver. Police also found an open bottle of alcohol in the truck. Raymond was arrested in that case in March and was released after posting $3,500 bond.