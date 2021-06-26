No virus data

Starting today, the state Department of Health will no longer report coronavirus and vaccination statistics to the public on the weekend.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Information about new cases, deaths, vaccinations and other statistics will be made available on Mondays, a department official said Friday.

Because this information won’t be available, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will not have a story or a chart regarding the statistics in Sunday’s or Monday’s editions.