Nola's 10 strikeouts in a row tie Seaver's record

NEW YORK -- Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history.

He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver -- which would have felt much better if Philadelphia's beleaguered bullpen didn't blow another lead.

Nola struck out 10 consecutive batters to match Seaver's major-league record set 51 years ago, but the New York Mets rallied past the Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

"Pretty cool being in a category with Tom," Nola said. "It's a cool accomplishment, but winning's cooler in my opinion."

Philadelphia won the second game, also by the score of 2-1 in eight innings. Odubel Herrera's ground ball scored Travis Jankowski in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

In the first game, New York took advantage of a two-base error by reliever Jose Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins appeared to have trouble seeing the ball in the evening glare and ducked a bit as the throw sailed just over his mitt.

That led to Lindor's tying single with two outs, and Smith -- after squaring to bunt on a previous pitch -- won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suarez (3-2) in the eighth.

"We just had a tough game against a very tough pitcher and the guys didn't give up," New York Manager Luis Rojas said.

Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

The Hall of Famer's mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets' home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4 (11) Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura's sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado.

BRAVES 3, REDS 2 Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to the lineup in Atlanta's win over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 2 Kyle Schwarber hit his 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run home run in a four-run first inning as Miami beat Washington.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 4 Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 3 Hunter Renfroe had two RBI, including a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston's pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox defeat the Yankees.

RANGERS 9, ROYALS 4 Nate Lowe's three hits included his first career triple in the majors as Texas beat Kansas City.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 3 Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, but Tampa Bay edged Los Angeles when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7 Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota in a victory over Cleveland.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 (10) Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and Baltimore beat Toronto in 10 innings to snap a 20-game road losing streak.

MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 3 Luis Torrens homered twice, helping Seattle beat Chicago. Seattle won for the ninth time in 11 games.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea as San Francisco beat Oakland. Cueto gave up 5 hits over 7 scoreless innings, struck out 6 and walked 1. Manaea struck out 7 while allowing 1 run on 3 hits over 6 innings.

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia scores on a double by Rockies' Yonathan Daza during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) scores the winning run on a Keston Hiura sacrifice fly against the Colorado Rockies during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura (18) hits a sacrifice fly ball that scored the winning run against the Colorado Rockies during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Milwaukee Brewers Keston Hiura is showered with water after hitting a sacrifice fly to win the game against the Colorado Rockies during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)