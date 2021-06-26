Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Neta Harris, 42, of 21 Plats Lane was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of minor. Harris was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Department

• Wilmer Aguilar, 36, of 1022 Turtle Creek Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Aguilar was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Brian Rankin Jr., 24, of 13449 Radder Lane in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with battery, domestic battering and fleeing. Rankin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.