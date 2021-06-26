Northwest Arkansas sees covid-19 numbers rise again

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties reported a total of 31 patients in covid-19 units on Friday, the third straight week that number has increased, according to area health care providers.

The number of covid-19 hospitalizations in the two-county area was up from 28 a week earlier, an 11% increase.

Benton and Washington counties had 31 new covid-19 cases Friday -- 15 in Benton County and 16 in Washington County -- according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Health System who released a joint statement on covid-19 from the region's largest health care organizations on Friday.

That brings accumulated cases in the two counties to 61,293, about 18% of the state's cases, according to Pollard's release.

"The Delta coronavirus variant is causing the virus to spread quickly in this part of the country and is filling hospitals just over an hour from us with COVID-19 patients again," Pollard said in her news release.

The "vast majority" of the region's hospitalized covid-19 patients have not been vaccinated, Pollard said.

About 38% of people 12 years and older in Benton and Washington counties are fully vaccinated, she said. The state's rate is about 41%, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Pollard said this is the first time since early March that Northwest Arkansas' hospitals have had more than 30 covid-19 patients.

"With our current trends, we are concerned those critical patient needs will only rise placing an undue burden on our health care workforce," Pollard said.

Doctors are seeing younger covid-19 patients than in the past, but overall, the patients represent a wide mix of ages, ethnicities and demographics, according to Pollard's news release.

Pollard reported Friday there were 302 new cases in the state, bringing Arkansas' accumulated total cases to 347,254.

She reported there were 672 patients in Benton and Washington county hospitals on Friday for medical reasons other than covid-19, making a total of 704 patients in the hospitals -- 20 fewer than on Thursday.

There were 33 ventilators in use Wednesday for patients with covid-19 and other medical needs in Northwest Arkansas. The daily average for June through Wednesday was 26 ventilators, Pollard said.

There have been 22,298 confirmed positive cases in Benton County; 21,865 recovered cases; and 313 confirmed deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's website.

Sebastian County has had 11,978 positive cases; 11,677 recovered cases and 245 deaths.

Washington County has had 23,749 positive cases, 23,393 recovered cases and 252 deaths, according to the website.