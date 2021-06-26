BASKETBALL

Mavs put Kidd in charge

Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned. Carlisle, who took the Indiana job Thursday, gave ESPN an unsolicited endorsement of Kidd for his old job because of the effect Carlisle thought Kidd could have on Luka Doncic.

GOLF

Watson overcomes busted club

Bubba Watson's neon pink driver broke apart mid-swing on the second tee in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., on Friday. Watson recovered after snapping his driver to make birdie at No. 2 on his way to a second consecutive 66 that left him at 8 under, one stroke behind 36-hole leader Jason Day. Day shot 62 for the day's low score and a chance at his first top three finish in more than three years. The former world No. 1 missed three consecutive cuts before he tied for 44th at the PGA Championship, then withdrew from the Memorial with a back injury and did not qualify for the U.S. Open. Day had eight birdies in a bogey-free round. First-round co-leader Kramer Hickok was at 10 under before flying the green on the par-3 16th hole and then three-putting from 18 feet for a double bogey. He finished with a 69 to tie Watson for second. Satoshi Kodaira, who was 7 under after the first round, shot a 2-over 72 in the second. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with a 1-over 141. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 143. Cook and Cappelen missed the cut.

Stricker's lead at 5 strokes

Steve Stricker increased his lead to five strokes Friday in the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, following an opening 7-under 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone. The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds. The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Paul Broadhurst was second at 4 under after a 69. The 55-year-old Englishman has five Champions wins -- two of them majors -- after winning six times on the European Tour. Marco Dawson and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) were 2 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 73 on Friday and is at 8-over 148 for the tournament. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in an 81 on Friday and finished at 14-over 154.

Grant takes over

Brent Grant finished with a 5-under 66 at the Falmouth Country Club to take a two-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Maine Open on Friday. Grant's two-day total stands at 12-under 130, which is two shots better than Chad Ramey (65) who holds a score of 10-under 132. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) turned in a 65 on Friday and is at 5-under 137 at the halfway point. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 69 for the second day in a row and is at 4-under 138. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) hit a 70 for the second consecutive day and is at 2-under 140. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) finished with a 6-over 148 and failed to make the cut.

TRACK & FIELD

Bor makes 2nd Olympic team

Hillary Bor made his second Olympic team with a victory in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Bor's strong kick on the final lap got him over the line in 8 minutes, 21.34 seconds. He will be joined in Tokyo by Benard Keter, who finished second in 8:21.81, and Mason Ferlic, who finished third in 8:22.05. Donn Cabral, the 31-year-old looking to make his third Olympic team, led for much of the race but faded with two laps to go. Mason Finley used a big throw late in the competition to secure the discus title and earn his second consecutive Olympic appearance. The 30-year-old Finley had a toss of 206 feet, 11 inches (63.07 meters) on his fifth of six throws to all but wrap up the competition. Reggie Jagers was second at 205-5 (62.61) on his final attempt and Sam Mattis took third to round out the U.S. men's discus team heading to the Tokyo Games. Finley was the bronze medalist at the 2017 world championships.

GYMNASTICS

Biles soars at U.S. Trials

Simone Biles is primed for Tokyo. The world and Olympic gymnastics champion put on a dazzling display during the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night in St. Louis on her way to a commanding lead and a spot in Japan next month. Her all-around total of 60.565 included a 15.133 on the beam that featured the "double-double" dismount named for her, a maneuver she's kept under wraps since the 2019 world championships. Her floor exercise -- the one that includes not one but two eponymous elements in the sport's Code of Points -- was both spectacular and controlled. Clearly frustrated after stepping out of bounds several times while winning her seventh national title earlier this month, Biles kept her toes well inside the white lines during her tumbling passes. The top two all-around finishers Sunday night after the finals automatically qualify for the Olympic team. Biles is a lock no matter what happens Sunday.

TENNIS

Halep out at Wimbledon

Reigning Wimbledon women's champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before Friday's draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week. Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the bracket in the draw, meaning they only could meet in the final -- which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd works with players before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Miami. Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, June 25, 2021, eight days after Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle looks on from the sidelines the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Dallas. The Pacers hired longtime Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Thursday, June 24, 2021, bringing back the 61-year-old NBA veteran to the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago. Carlisle confirmed the decision to The Associated Press, though the team had no immediate announcement. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)