One dead, another injured after Siloam Springs shooting

SILOAM SPRINGS -- One person died and another was injured as a result of a shooting Friday night.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds when they went to 817 White Rock St. around 11:51 p.m., according to a Police Department new release.

Two suspects, a juvenile male and Karla Martinez, 18, were identified during the investigation and arrested. Their names weren't released.

The name of the victim ha not been released Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.