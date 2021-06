SILOAM SPRINGS -- One person died and another was injured as a result of a shooting Friday night.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds when they went to 817 White Rock St. around 11:51 p.m., according to a Police Department new release.

Two suspects, a juvenile male and Karla Martinez, 18, were arrested.

The name of the victim had not been released Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.